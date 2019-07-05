WALKER – Residents filled the east meeting room of the Denham Springs – Walker Branch Library to get information about the City of Walker’s application for the Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) grant program. The meeting was hosted by Quality Engineering and Surveying, who is managing the application for the city, and allowed residents to learn about the program – intended to help defray the costs of flood mitigation – as well as to meet with contractors.
The FMA program allows qualified homeowners to receive federal assistance to either elevate their homes or allow local government to acquire the property.
“The program itself supports activities that have a long-term impact,” said Gary O’Neal of QES. “It kind of differs from something like immediate preparedness or immediate response or immediate recovery.”
The program focuses on properties that are classified by FEMA as either Repetitive Loss (RL) or Severe Repetitive Loss (SRL) properties, though homes that are not classified in either category may still apply and possibly receive benefits at a high cost share, O’Neal said.
The cost share homeowners are responsible if their property is classified as RL is ten percent. Property owners who find themselves in the SRL list bear no cost as the program picks up 100 percent of the mitigation effort. The cost share to a property owner who applies for and is awarded assistance but is not classified as either RL or SRL jumps to 25 percent.
Applications were provided to interested residents who have until August 23 to fill them out and return them. Questions can be directed to QES at 225-698-1600 or the City of Walker’s Permit Department.
