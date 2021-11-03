Recording music, making a podcast, or editing photos and videos are just some of the new features available to anyone with a Livingston Parish Library card.
The local library system recently opened its Digital Media Lab, a fully-equipped maker space where patrons can learn how to use modern media production tools to create their own digital content.
The lab is equipped “with all the tools you’ll need to make your dream a reality,” said digital media coordinator Scott Kleinpeter. It is located at the library system’s Main Branch in Livingston.
Inside the lab, patrons will find mirrorless cameras, digital keyboards, and an array of production equipment and software. The lab also offers a complete podcasting station that can accommodate four people, and it even features animation software.
The Digital Media Lab is for those experienced with digital software and equipment as well as for novices, Kleinpeter said. For those who need help, lab staffers are available to provide assistance.
“I’m not exaggerating when I say the Digital Media Lab offers all the tools needed to make any form of digital content,” Kleinpeter said. “The only limitation is your imagination.”
The lab officially opened in September, Kleinpeter said in a recent podcast with The News, though the opening wasn’t quite what library officials had in mind.
“The week we opened was when [Hurricane] Ida hit,” Kleinpeter said. “So it’s been kind of a rough start with the lab.”
Since then, Kleinpeter has been trying to spread the word about the library system’s newest offering that follows its mantra of “Discover More Than Books.” Kleinpeter said the lab is for patrons of all ages, though children younger than 18 will require parental supervision.
“We opened the room because we wanted to make this equipment available to the public,” Kleinpeter said, adding that the lab is “a great learning opportunity” for those who want to improve their digital citizenship.
Some of the gadgets inside the lab include a 27-inch Apple iMac, professional monitor headphones, a digital keyboard, a condenser microphone and preamp, a graphics tablet, a mixer, and a Sony mirrorless camera.
The equipment will help patrons perform a variety of tasks, such as producing a song, recording a podcast, making a short film or music video, or touching up photographs.
Lab visitors will also have the chance to learn how to use several Adobe products, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, InDesign, Audition, and Premier Pro.
“In addition to the amazing equipment available, the Digital Media Lab is also a place where patrons can learn a new skill,” Kleinpeter said.
Patrons can book a visit to the Digital Media Lab by phone at (225) 686-4168 or by email at DML@mylpl.info. There are three types of visits to the lab:
-- “Discovery Visits” appointments offer a brief tour of the Digital Media Lab.
-- “Book-A-LABrarian” appointments offer one-on-one sessions with staff.
-- “Full-Use” appointments are for patrons ready to create their own digital content.
Hours of operation for the lab are as follows:
-- Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday - 12-4 p.m.
-- Thursday - 3-7 p.m.
-- Second Saturday of every month - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.