The 24,300 water customers of the Ward 2 Water District in Livingston Parish will soon receive automatic readers on their meters, allowing the district to monitor water usage more efficiently.
The district has been awarded a $6 million loan from Louisiana Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF) Program, in conjunction with a new federal funding program, to install automated meter infrastructure (AMI) and automatic read meters throughout the system.
Ward 2 Water District is the state’s largest rural water district. It covers much of the unincorporated areas of Denham Springs and Walker, on the west side of Livingston Parish. The district stretches north from the St. Helena Parish line to the community of Port Vincent to the south, and from the Amite River to the west to as far as State Highway 63 to the east.
Residents and businesses within the municipalities of Denham Springs and Walker are not in the district.
“This investment will allow our system to better serve our customers, creating cost savings and a greater quality water system,” Ward 2 Water District Manager Barry LeJeune said. “The new system will improve water usage and reduce water losses, as well as improve customer billing.”
DWRLF Program Manager Joel McKenzie said funding for the project is in conjunction with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds, which are part of a new $50 billion five-year federal funding initiative for drinking water and wastewater system infrastructure improvement projects across the country.
“Louisiana was recently awarded $26.93 million in year-one funds as part of this program,” McKenzie said. “The Ward 2 Water District project is getting almost $3 million in principal forgiveness through this initiative. The remaining $3 million awarded to the district has been made available as a low-interest subsidized loan.”
He noted that the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), which oversees the state’s DWRLF program, closed on the Ward 2 Water District loan on April 27.
The contract for the work has been awarded to Baton Rouge WinWater, a local firm specializing in underground utility systems. The installation of the AMI and new meters is set to begin by July 2023. Contractors anticipate completing the installation of the AMI and new meters over a two-year period.
LDH Chief Engineer Amanda Ames noted that Congress established the State Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund programs in 1996 as part of amendments to the Safe Drinking Water Act. The program is jointly funded by an annual grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (80%) and the individual participating states (20%).
In Louisiana, the program is administered by LDH’s Office of Public Health, which oversees DWRLF. Loans made through this program are low interest and have a maximum 30-year repayment period.
"Safe drinking water is fundamental to community health, and this program helps communities throughout Louisiana keep their water as safe as possible without placing an undue burden in the form of expensive financing,” Ames said.
