The 24,300 water customers of the Ward 2 Water District in Livingston Parish will soon receive automatic readers on their meters, allowing the district to monitor water usage more efficiently.

The district has been awarded a $6 million loan from Louisiana Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF) Program, in conjunction with a new federal funding program, to install automated meter infrastructure (AMI) and automatic read meters throughout the system.

