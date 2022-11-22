The Watson Branch of the Livingston Parish Library system will close for two weeks for carpet installation, library officials announced Monday.
The closure will run from Nov. 21 - Dec. 5.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Watson Branch of the Livingston Parish Library system will close for two weeks for carpet installation, library officials announced Monday.
The closure will run from Nov. 21 - Dec. 5.
The Watson Branch serves patrons in the northwestern part of the parish.
“Due to the nature of the work being performed and to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the decision to temporarily close the branch beginning Monday, November 21 through Monday, December 5,” officials said.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide updates on the Library's website and social media channels as they become available.”
The Watson Branch, which opened in April 2007, is one of five Livingston Parish Library branches. It is located north of Denham Springs off of LA Highway 16.
For patrons of the Watson Branch, the LPL Digital Library remains available at www.mylpl.info/DigitalLibrary.
This is the second Livingston Parish Library Branch to be closed for work. Earlier this month, the South Branch closed for three weeks for “major repairs.”
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.