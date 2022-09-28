During a meeting that lasted several hours, companies overseeing two potential carbon dioxide sequestration hubs tried their best to quell residents’ concerns, stressing the “safe and proven” technology as well as the “stringent” requirements they’d have to meet.
But for most in the packed council chambers, their minds were already made up.
“We don’t want this,” shouted one Livingston Parish resident, drawing applause from others.
Tensions ran high during the Livingston Parish Council’s special meeting covering carbon capture injection wells, a controversial topic that has drawn strong objections from residents and local officials.
Carbon capture and storage, a process that involves taking carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial sites and permanently storing them deep underground, has been the hot-button issue in Livingston Parish over the last several weeks, with hubs in development on both ends of the parish.
Advocates tout the practice as a way to safely reduce fossil fuel emissions before they reach the atmosphere and therefore help with climate change. But opponents say it is unproven, expensive, and does not capture enough emissions to outweigh the possible risks of pumping large quantities of CO2 underground.
Locally, residents and officials have voiced opposition to the carbon capture facilities being proposed by Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) and Air Products, expressing concerns that the projects could jeopardize their communities and waterways. Many have been angered by the perceived lack of benefit for Livingston Parish, and many more have demanded answers as to what would happen should there be a leak that releases CO2 above the surface.
Both companies have tried to allay those fears, saying sequestration will be at least one mile below ground, pose no effect on water tables, and that the chances of a leak are miniscule.
But those assurances have done little to warm locals up to the projects.
“We don’t care about this,” one person shouted.
Labeled an “informative discussion,” the special meeting Tuesday drew nearly 200 residents, local and state officials, and representatives from both companies, with the council chambers getting packed nearly an hour before the meeting began. With every chair in the room filled, dozens were forced to stand alongside the chambers’ outer walls.
Organized by Councilman Gerald McMorris, the meeting allowed the public to learn more about the looming projects by Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Air Products, who are planning to build carbon capture hubs on the north and south ends of the parish, respectively.
Along with Livingston Parish council members, five state representatives – Valarie Hodges, Sherman Mack, Buddy Mincey, Clay Schexnayder, and Bill Wheat – attended the meeting, as well as officials from the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (LDNR) and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
During the meeting, officials and residents were allowed to ask questions of the two companies, which plan to pump large amounts of CO2 more than a mile below ground across thousands of acres.
The nearly five-hour-long meeting featured remarks from more than a dozen people, but it grew chaotic at times, getting interrupted by frequent outbursts throughout. People in the audience shouted down comments from some state representatives and company officials. At one point early on, a man was removed after he refused to stop speaking.
“They’re trying to bully us,” one person yelled.
“It’s not about the people at all,” yelled another.
“What do the people get?” another asked.
Amid the constant interruptions, councilmen tried their best to remind everyone that the meeting was held to provide more information.
“We’re here to learn,” McMorris said.
The meeting continued the council’s discussions on carbon capture, a conversation that has grown in importance as two hubs work through the development stages.
For its project, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures reached an agreement with Weyerhaeuser in March to lease 30,000 acres of land north of Holden. OLCV plans to use the land to permanently sequester industrial CO2 in underground geologic formations about 1.5 miles deep, with operations expected to start in 2025.
Oxy is currently building a data well to gather information about the area’s geology — another source of frustration for residents who have complained of the constant noise and the damage work crews are inflicting in the area.
The other hub will be located on the south end of the parish underneath Lake Maurepas, one of three spots Pennsylvania-based company Air Products plans to store CO2 from an upcoming $4.5 billion “blue hydrogen” energy complex in Ascension Parish.
Air Products plans to begin a seismographic survey in Lake Maurepas in October. The survey work — broken into six phases — is expected to last until the spring.
Both companies said they sympathized with residents’ concerns but stressed that the science behind carbon capture “is safe” and that community impacts will be “as minimal as possible.”
Mack and Hodges said they abstained from a vote due to the “unanswered questions” they had surrounding the practice of sequestration, while Mincey and Schexnayder said their “yes” votes were because the bill “tightened the guidelines” on an existing law that already allowed the practice.
Representatives from LDWF and LDNR then spoke and shed light on the parts their departments play in the process. They also hoped to address the “misinformation” surrounding carbon capture.
“This isn’t a new technology,” said Tom Harris, secretary for LDNR. “We've been drilling wells for 100 years in Louisiana and doing injections for over 40. We can do it well and properly… and in a matter that’s protective of the health of the environment.”
Comments then came from two residents who voiced the concerns of their communities, saying that the companies have failed to be transparent throughout the process and that the projects are being “fast-tracked.”
They also expressed worries regarding the surveys, saying “the damage will be done” long before CO2 is injected underground.
“We need to put the brakes on this,” said Kinion Bankston, a resident of northern Albany who has been against the Lake Maurepas hub.
“Protect the people in this parish,” said Eric Harrell, representing those near the Holden project. “Once it’s done, it’s over with.”
In that same meeting, the council also approved a resolution asking the EPA and LDNR to halt issuing permits for “any activities associated with Class V and VI wells.”
Council members said more meetings will be held in the future to further discuss the carbon capture hubs.
“We want y’all to be as informed as possible,” Council Chairman Jeff Ard told residents. “They [the companies] want that and we want that. We’re still learning as well.”
