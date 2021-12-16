‘We have a lot to be proud of’ | Livingston Parish Library celebrates 75 years of service to the community

Seventy-five years ago, the first library in Livingston Parish officially opened.
Established by the Police Jury in 1946, the library was located in a small room inside the Livingston Parish Courthouse. It occupied a space that was 20-feet-by-40-feet, and it was divided with a double petition of book shelves that had been built by a local cabinet maker.
Despite its modest offerings, parish leaders celebrated the library’s opening with a ceremony on Dec. 16, 1946. The new “demonstration library” was under the umbrella of the Louisiana State Library, which operated the library during this initial trial year.
Though many spoke glowingly about the parish now having a library, one member of the Police Jury reminded those gathered that it may be short-lived.
“If the people in Livingston want a library,” the member said, “it will be their responsibility to continue it a year from now.”
Meaning, it would be up to the citizens to foot the bill in 12 months.
But those who were in support of a parish library didn’t see a problem with that, knowing all too well what it was like without one.
Harriet Daggett, of the LSU Law School, said she wished she would’ve had access to a library growing up in Springfield. As an adult, Daggett spent more than 20 years assisting with traveling libraries and working for the establishment of the Louisiana Library Commission, which aimed to assure statewide library development.
Daggett spoke during the unveiling ceremony in Livingston, recalling what having a library would’ve meant to her as a child.
“This is great for me, and for the parish in which I was born,” Daggett said. “People in Livingston are exhibiting their sense of values in establishing this Library. There is nothing finer, greater, and more worthwhile.”
Seventy-five years later, the Livingston Parish Library is still standing, though it looks quite different from that first demonstration branch.
After its first library in the courthouse occupied a small space, the library system now has five branches that total more than 93,000 square feet, along with an administrative building and a traveling Bookmobile.
After its first library had 6,000 books that had to be split between two branches, the library now has many times that amount in its catalog — not to mention digital access to thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, newspaper and magazine subscriptions, video games, movies, television shows, and more.
At all five branches, patrons now have access to computers and other technological gadgets, wifi that reaches into the parking lots, mobile hotspots available for check-out, and learning kits to take home. Two of the branches also have innovative hubs such as the Idea Lab, Computer Lab, and Digital Media Lab.
And then there are community gatherings that draw people of all ages, like the annual Book Festival, Comic Con, or the Summer Reading program. That doesn’t include the regular programming for children and adults alike.
As Livingston Parish has grown, so has its library system, which is constantly trying to meet the rapidly-evolving needs of its patrons.
“We’re not the libraries of the past,” said Director Giovanni Tairov. “Every industry is adjusting to the needs of the consumer, and just like every other industry, we have our own consumers, our patrons, and they have certain needs that we have to meet.
“Our goal is not to make money, but to provide services for the community that promote lifelong learning.”
This week marks the 75th anniversary of the Livingston Parish Library, which the system is commemorating with a special spirit week. And as always, the library is inviting the community to join in the celebration.
Throughout the week, patrons were invited to dress as their favorite book or movie characters, and on Thursday, libraries were offering free food and swag to celebrate the milestone.
“The community has always supported the library,” Tairov said. “Without the community, none of this is possible.”
Through the years
On Dec. 9, 1946, the Livingston Parish Library received an initial shipment of 6,000 books.
Three people from the State Library helped unpack and arrange them on shelves at branches in Livingston and Denham Springs, displaying books on Louisiana, science, house plans, and other subjects.
The workers were tasked with making the displays “look as attractive as possible.” At the library In Livingston, they added a holiday flair to the display by placing a large, paper-made Christmas tree on a bulletin board. The tree was decorated with holiday books.
That’s how things started for the Livingston Parish Library, which was the 24th parish-wide library system in the state when it opened in the 1940s. Other branches would later open in Whitehall, Watson, Albany, Walker, Springfield, Fourth Ward, Maurepas, French Settlement, Holden, and Killian.
But Tairov said those first libraries weren’t like the ones you see today — modern facilities with state-of-the-art equipment. Most of the time, the parish’s first libraries were housed in small buildings or even smaller rooms, often near a school.
And it would be years before the library actually owned a building.
“For many years, the library didn’t own a building and had to rent its spaces,” Tairov said. “And sometimes, the rooms weren’t bigger than an office.”
Things improved in September 1947, when voters passed a 3-mill property tax to fund the library system. That same year, the library started a story hour at the Livingston branch — its first type of programming — and unveiled a bookmobile, the first the state library had purchased since World War II.
In 1970, the library board authorized construction of Livingston Parish’s first building designed specifically as a library — a 320-square-foot building with standard shelving that became the Springfield Branch Library.
The bookmobile was retired in the late 1970s, and it wouldn’t be brought back until 2019. Ten branches remained open at the time, and since they no longer had a bookmobile, branch librarians took it upon themselves to hand-deliver books.
The library system was modernized in 1990, when it began computerizing its card catalogs. Five years later, voters passed a 10-mill property tax to fund the library system, adjusting for rising inflation.
Near the end of 1995, the Main Branch in the Town of Livingston opened, establishing a permanent headquarters for the system and moving the branch from its original location at the parish courthouse.
In July 2001, the planning committee recommended building four new branches through an $8.9 million bond issue, one that ultimately failed at the polls that November. But a slightly altered bond issue passed two years later, with 15,224 votes in favor.
Tairov credited much of the success and growth of the library system to former director Allen Cunningham and former assistant director Alex Kropog, who went “door to door” to stress the need for a functional library system.
“They did a lot of leg work, going door to door and meeting with different civic groups just trying to bring the message forward that the community needs the library,” Tairov said.
With a greater allotment of funds, the library system was able to break ground on four branches — Denham Springs-Walker, Watson, Albany-Springfield, and South — in 2005. All would be open by June 2007.
A new Main Branch in Livingston was built in 2012, allowing the previous branch to be turned into the administrative building.
“That really transformed the library from this old, rural, small library system into a very modern system,” Tairov said. “Unlike other parishes, people here remember what it’s like to be without bustling, modern library systems. They know what kind of value we bring, both to adults and children and retirees, to everyone.”
“What we had before was sufficient. But now there’s a big difference.”
In times of disaster
An elderly woman carrying a large stack of papers caught Giovanni Tairov’s eye when he stepped inside the computer lab at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
It was about a year or so after the Great Flood of 2016, when historic floodwaters ravaged most of the parish after an unprecedented rain storm. This woman, like many others during that time, had suffered damage to her home and was trying to scan and fax paperwork.
The problem: The library’s price to fax was $1 per page, more than she could afford.
Since his staff was helping other patrons, Tairov approached the woman and asked if she needed assistance. Not noticing the name tag on Tairov’s shirt that said “director,” the woman said she needed to submit paperwork for her flooded home, but that submitting them through the library would be too expensive.
Tairov insisted that he could help the woman, but she kept pushing back, saying she was unable to spend the money.
“She’s almost arguing with me, and then I pulled at my tag and said, ‘I can make that decision,’” Tairov recalled. “She then got really teary-eyed. She had 80-plus pages, which might have been $90. She was so thankful.”
Tairov said the library system always tries to do its part when it comes to emergency response, whether it’s after a natural disaster such as a flood or during a pandemic.
Typically following natural disasters, the library board approves special measures such as free faxing, copying, and printing “right off the bat,” Tairov said.
But library workers had to think outside the box in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation and forced most public places — including libraries — to shut their doors to slow the virus’ rapid spread.
To continue providing services to its patrons, the library system reverted to curbside service, which allowed the public to be able to check-out items without unnecessary risk. The library also launched an online catalog, which allowed patrons to access materials at home.
But perhaps the biggest shift came with programming, which was converted to a virtual format as staffers constantly uploaded videos to the library’s social media pages.
Tairov said staff members took it upon themselves to provide the programming, with many leading virtual book talks, escape rooms, trivia nights, storytimes, and other similar programs. Many of the videos were filmed in their homes with a cell phone.
“The staff was able to turn on a dime as if they were always expecting to change abruptly,” Tairov said. “Whatever talents our staff had quietly, [COVID] brought it out. We discovered a lot of social media stars through this.”
And the public watched. Jeremy Travis, the library system’s public relations director, said the library system produced 271 virtual programs in 2020 and netted more than 70,000 views, which trumped any other year by a wide margin.
“And that’s just the views,” Travis said. “Each view might have had a few people watching, so we definitely reached more people.”
Pretty soon, other libraries were reaching out to Livingston Parish for tips on virtual programming, some of which still exists today.
Besides programming, the library also helped the community with internet access. Unable to allow patrons inside during the height of the pandemic, Tairov said the library system invested in its wifi strength, boosting its signal to reach each branch’s parking lot.
Before the pandemic, the library system averaged about 2,500 wireless sessions a month. That has since grown to around 4,000 a month. At time during the pandemic, it hasn’t been unusual to see cars camped out at the library branches, no matter the time of day.
“Sometimes you wouldn’t notice the traffic, but the numbers were there and we could see we had all of these wireless sessions,” Tairov said. “That’s what people don’t realize: The library is there, no matter what, to give whatever we can and provide access to information.”
More than books
For the last few years, the Livingston Parish Library has based its operations on a three-word motto: More than books.
“That’s what we’re trying to convey and help our community discover,” Tairov said. “While books remain our core and one of our main services, we offer such a variety and wealth of other services.
“If you have a hobby or idea or interest, most likely we have something for you, beyond books.”
Tairov was hired as director in 2010, and since then the library system has implemented a plethora of measures to increase community engagement.
An expansion project was completed at Denham Springs-Walker Branch in 2017, adding to the branch a meeting room for library programs, a separate one for patrons, four study rooms, and a new computer lab with 54 public computers.
A few months later, the branch unveiled its Idea Lab, which features 3D printing, 3D scanning, and — the biggest hit among young patrons — virtual reality.
In October 2018, the library slashed all fines for youth accounts before ultimately wiping out fines and outstanding debt for everyone.
In 2019, the library system partnered with Livingston Parish schools by enrolling more than 26,000 students and teachers enrolled in a new eCard Program, which gave access to the library’s net of digital resources.
Later that year, the library unveiled its Discovery Mobile, which operates as a mobile library and provides access to many of the same services currently offered in the five branches. The bookmobile, which is wheelchair-accessible, is capable of carrying more than 1,200 titles and offers other resources, such as wifi access.
This year, the Main Branch opened its Digital Media Lab, a fully-equipped maker space where patrons can learn how to use modern media production tools to create their own digital content.
Currently, all five branches have internet access for patrons, and the system’s computer collection was recently upgraded.
Still, Tairov said the library system is always brainstorming new ways to better serve the community.
For instance, there have been discussions about opening satellite branches in some of the more remote areas of the parish. He also said there are talks of turning some of the open spaces behind current branches into walking trails and outdoor sitting areas.
“We want to do whatever we can to reach more people,” Tairov said. “That’s the entire point of the library.”
After nearly two years of upheaval, things are slowly returning to normal for the library system.
Through November, patrons have checked out more than 332,000 items from the library’s physical collection, such as books, DVDs, video games, learning kits, and baking pans. Another 92,000 items have been checked out from the digital collection, which includes eBooks, eAudiobooks, and digital magazines.
The library is on pace to reach 180,000 patron visits this year.
“We have a lot to be proud of, in terms of where we have been and where we’re going,” Tairov said.
