A long-discussed connection between the city of Denham Springs and Juban Crossing has officially broken ground.
Elected officials, contractors, engineers, and community members gathered Monday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cook Road extension, a $21.7 million road project that has been in the works for nearly 20 years.
First discussed in 2003, the project will consist of widening and expanding the existing Cook Road, located just north of Interstate-12, from Pete’s Highway to the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.
“We made it,” Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks told attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony. “We’ll actually see this through.”
Once complete, Cook Road will be a four-lane boulevard with two bridge crossings over Gray’s Creek. The project also includes adding a multi-lane roundabout at the intersection of Cook Road and Pete’s Highway and “significant utility relocations and upgrades,” Ricks said.
The entire project, which was awarded to Richard Price Contracting, will stretch 1.8 miles and is expected to be completed before spring 2024. Forte and Tablada will serve as the project engineer.
During the ceremony, Ricks expressed excitement at seeing the roadway project becoming a reality, recalling it as one of his campaign promises when he ran for office in 2011. He thanked all those involved and said it was a “total team effort” to get the “greatly needed” project underway.”
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Ricks said. “We have tried our best to get this thing done, and now finally it’s coming to fruition and we’re gonna see dirt turn.”
“This has been a total team effort of a whole lot of people: federal, state and local,” Ricks said later. “This is something that my administration has worked hard for and something the council has supported. It was greatly needed. This is gonna be a good thing for the people of Denham Springs.”
There have been talks surrounding a possible Cook Road extension for nearly two decades, right around the time Livingston Parish began experiencing its population boom.
The initial idea was a Pete’s Highway interchange, but when that fell through, the conversation shifted toward extending Cook Road to Juban Road.
That idea got even more traction with the development of the Juban Crossing Shopping Center, with developers viewing the Cook Road extension as an easier path to bring Denham Springs residents to the mega shopping center.
In 2018, the parish secured a key wetland permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
When announcing the bid results earlier this year, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said the upgraded Cook Road will make travel in the area “much easier.”
“This new road will make access to the busy Juban Crossing shopping center much easier for motorists coming from the west and will eliminate the need for them to use I-12,” Wilson said.
Ricks echoed Wilson’s comments Monday.
“This will help traffic all over Denham Springs,” Ricks said. “It’ll also provide another emergency route and make it easier for 18-wheelers going back and forth to [Juban Crossing].”
The road project is being funded mostly with federal dollars, Ricks said. Approximately $16.5 million will go toward construction, while the other $5.2 million includes all other aspects of the project, including right-of-way acquisition costs.
The groundbreaking for the Cook Road extension is the second major project that is officially underway for the Juban Road area. Currently, crews are still working on a Juban Road widening project that will help alleviate traffic between U.S. Highway 190 and I-12.
Officials will also turn more attention to the Juban Road North Extension, which the Livingston Parish Master Plan Committee determined would have “parishwide benefit.”
Ricks said the improvements to roadways will greatly improve the area.
“It’s all going to really be worthwhile when it’s done,” he said.
