For the last several weeks, local vendors have asked Al Bye and others for a spot at Fall Fest, a day-long shopping event in downtown Denham Springs.
There’s just one problem — there isn’t room.
“We sold out probably earlier for this festival than we ever have,” said Bye, president of the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association. “We’ve been sold out for eight or nine weeks now. We’ve got plenty of vendors wanting to join in with us, but we’re out of space.”
It’s not a bad problem to have.
This weekend, visitors will have plenty to choose from when the Antique Village welcomes any and all to Fall Fest, one of Livingston Parish’s premier events that draws thousands of people to the historic downtown area.
The festival will be held from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will feature live music on two stages, food, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, and more than 165 booths packed across Range Avenue.
Sponsored by the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, Fall Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Spring Fest in the first weekend of April.
In years past, the festivals have drawn as many as 10,000 people from Livingston Parish and beyond, providing a big boost to the local economy.
And in the last couple of years, the events have seemed to get even bigger.
In a recent phone interview, Bye said there has been a renewed interest in the two festivals following their cancellations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both festivals returned in 2021 to record crowds, and Bye is expecting more of the same with the upcoming Fall Fest.
“With the pandemic, a lot of people got set way back,” Bye said. “So they’re ready to get back to earning their keep. We’re all energized now, because we’ve realized what we missed. We want to make this the best yet.”
Bye said Fall Fest typically has higher attendance than Spring Fest as people prepare for the holidays. In fact, he said the arrival of Fall Fest signals the start of Christmas shopping for many, thanks to the dozens of vendors and 25 downtown stores that’ll be open for business — and fully stocked.
The festival will host more than 165 local and regional artists and craftsmen, offering a wide range of unique items including everything from furniture to collectibles, country, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, textiles, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, and more.
In addition to the shopping, Fall Fest will feature many activities for people to participate in free of charge.
A full slate of local singers and dancers will provide entertainment on stages located on both ends of the festival. Among the performers is Ashton Gill, a local entertainer who rose to fame on “American Idol” before venturing into film with her debut in the 2022 film “The Author.”
Other scheduled performers include Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, Jim and James Linden Hogg, Essential Groove, Odyssey Dance, Dem Beuche Boyz, Serenity Dance, River City Boys, Amethyst, and Canned Music.
On the south side of the railroad tracks, Healing Place Church will run a kids zone that’ll have bounce houses, games, inflatables, and other children’s activities. The Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office will be nearby with interactive safety demonstrations throughout the day. There will also be free pumpkins for kids to paint and take home.
In addition to offering all-day pet adoptions, Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana will host a “Pet Spooktacular Contest” at 11:30 a.m. at Train Station Park. Artists and model railroad hobbyists will have their works on display on Mattie Street.
Bye said there will be plenty of food vendors offering fair favorites, such as funnel cakes, hamburgers, and jambalaya. The Four Seasons Farmers Market will also be at the festival with offerings of fresh vegetables, meats, and hand-crafted items.
“There will be activities going on all throughout the day,” Bye said. “We want as many people to come as possible.”
Fall Fest signals a busy time for the Antique Village, which will hold a plethora of events tied to the holidays. The festival leads into Girls Night Out, a night-long shopping spree for women in November, followed by Christmas in the Village, a month-long slew of community events celebrating the holidays.
“It’s a busy end of the year for us downtown,” Bye said. “But that’s a good thing.”
