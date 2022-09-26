Fall Fest 2021

Visitors peruse booths on hand for Fall Fest, one of two large-scale shopping events put on by the Denham Springs Merchants Association. Fall Fest was held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

For the last several weeks, local vendors have asked Al Bye and others for a spot at Fall Fest, a day-long shopping event in downtown Denham Springs.

There’s just one problem — there isn’t room.

Jewelry is for sale during Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band plays a set on the Train Station Park stage during Fall Fest, one of two large-scale shopping events put on by the Denham Springs Merchants Association. Fall Fest was held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

