Following months of discussion and debate, the Livingston Parish Council passed a series of ordinances aimed at controlling development to promote “responsible growth” in the parish.
The ordinances, approved during a more-than-three-hour meeting Thursday, covered a wide array of topics, such as drainage designs, detention and retention ponds, street entrances and width requirements, public notification requirements, impact studies, wetlands, and lot density.
Nearly all of the ordinances passed unanimously, except for an ordinance regarding lot density — an item that was approved in April but later vetoed by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
Following discussion on the ordinances, council members expressed appreciation for the more cooperative approach in recent days to get the new laws passed.
“I know there’s been a lot of animosity during this situation of the moratorium and some of these issues, but I think tonight the council did an excellent job coming together,” said Councilman Garry Talbert. “We accomplished a lot of stuff. We got some things pushed through.
“There was some give and take, but we’re moving in the right direction. Hopefully the people saw we’re trying to move forward and get some of these issues resolved.”
New development has been one of the most debated issues in recent months in Livingston Parish, which reported one of the state’s fastest growth rates in the 2020 census and has increased in population by more than 50,000 residents since 2000.
Residents have packed council meetings to voice their opposition to the rise in new subdivisions, which they claim are worsening problems regarding traffic, drainage, and overcrowding in schools.
In an attempt to control the rise in new developments, council members have spent months debating ways to bolster regulations to promote “good growth” in the parish.
The council took one of its most drastic steps at controlling development last year when it adopted a zoning ordinance that established multiple zoning categories. Earlier this year, councilmen received their first rough drafts of their zoning maps.
Councilmen have repeatedly said that zoning would be adopted by the end of the year.
The council took another drastic step on development when it adopted a 60-day moratorium that went into effect May 27. It can be extended an extra 30 days, if necessary.
But the halt in development moved closer to an end on Thursday, when the council approved nearly a dozen new ordinances regulating development.
Some of the new stipulations include:
-- The total acreage of a proposed development shall not include wetlands classified as marsh, swamp, or fens, according to the EPA.
The definition of wetlands was changed to make sure it would not include riverfront houses, Councilman Randy Delatte said.
“The intent of this ordinance was not to count wetlands acreage so that you could increase more houses in your development,” said Councilman Randy Delatte.
-- Subdivisions with 200-399 lots will have two street entrances; between 400 and 599 lots will have three street entrances; more than 600 lots will have four street entrances. All street entrances must be 75 feet apart from one another.
However, the ordinance includes a provision: If a four-lane boulevard is constructed, one street entrance can be taken from the required amount.
-- The developer for a proposed subdivision shall erect two unobstructed signs that will make a V-shape formation within 5 feet of the nearest public right-of-way. The sign shall include the name of the subdivision, number of lots and total acreage. It must also include the name of the developer and a working telephone number, address, and email address for the developer.
This issue arose during the Livingston Parish Planning Commission’s meeting in June. During a two-hour public comment period regarding the 700-lot Valere Subdivision, it was revealed that the number listed for Ascension Properties, the developer for the project, was not in service.
Gary Aydell, a resident of French Settlement who lives near the proposed Valere Subdivision, said a sign for Valere was placed on his property and he tried calling the posted number multiple times without getting an answer.
Other commissioners said they tried calling the number numerous times without getting an answer, something Planning Director Sam Digirolamo said was his biggest concern.
“We’re committed to not having that issue again,” said Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse on Thursday.
-- A fire protection review and impact studies for schools, traffic, and drainage will be presented with all preliminary plats for development, except minor subdivisions, and reviewed by the parish engineer before the 18th day of the month prior to the next Planning Commission meeting.
The intent of this ordinance is to give the council more information before voting on a preliminary plat, a point of contention in recent meetings.
“What this does is it gives us the information before the third stage,” Delatte said. “Before they vote on a preliminary [plat], they will have the information.”
-- Subdivisions with 99 or less lots will be developed on roads 18 feet wide or greater; subdivisions with 100 or more lots will be developed on roads 20 feet wide or greater.
However, developments that don’t meet the required road width will have to make improvements from the entrance and exit to the nearest state or federal highway that meets the 18-foot or 20-foot requirement.
Councilmen said the width requirement is “a minimum” and that traffic impact studies would determine if other road improvements are necessary.
“This is a minimum,” Talbert said. “Depending on what the traffic is, you still have to do this [width requirement], even if there’s no additional impact.”
-- The parish will now require a “finding of no significant impact” — or a “FONSI” — for all subdivision developments, referring to traffic and drainage. It will require an engineer to certify that a development won't make problems significantly worse.
“It creates a situation where it might make a civil situation easier because there would be an engineer saying there would be no impact,” Talbert said.
-- Density cannot exceed 2.5 lots per acre in a development, a stipulation under the same ordinance authorizing the FONSI.
This was the only portion that councilmen disagreed on.
In its April 28 meeting, the council passed an ordinance that limited the density of developments to two lots per acre. That ordinance was later vetoed by Ricks, who called for “a compromise” of 2.5 lots per acre, which he noted was a reduction of 37.5 percent.
During Thursday’s meeting, the ordinance for lot sizes, amended to be 2.5 per acre instead of 2, passed by a 6-3 vote, with Delatte, John Wascom, and Gerald McMorris voting against. All three said they voted "no" solely due to the lot density and that they agreed with all other portions of the ordinance.
It was the only ordinance that wasn’t passed unanimously.
-- Detention basins must be designed to decrease downstream runoff by 20 percent for 10-year, 25-year, and 100-year flood events, another requirement under the FONSI ordinance.
This was another item that was vetoed by Ricks, who noted a typo in the adopted ordinance in April that said detention basins had to be designed to decrease downstream runoff by 10 percent, not 20 percent as discussed.
Talbert shouldered the blame for the typo, saying he amended the wrong ordinance during a committee meeting.
“When we went back and corrected that, we corrected the wrong ordinance,” Talbert said. “That’s where the 10 percent typo came in.”
-- Adequate land must be reserved for maintenance of detention ponds.
Girlinghouse said many detention and retentions ponds in the parish "have essentially no way to get to them to clean them."
"You have to get equipment around the perimeter of these ponds to maintain them," he said. "We need access to these ponds to clean them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.