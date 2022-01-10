‘We were ready to be here’ | More than five years after historic flood wrecked campus, permanent Denham Springs Elementary officially opens

DENHAM SPRINGS – Fresh out of college, Stephanie Swindle used nearly all the money left in her savings to buy supplies for her classroom, the first she’d occupy as a teacher.
But Swindle’s students got to enjoy them for just a handful of days before an unprecedented, unexpected rainstorm struck Livingston Parish, leading to catastrophic flooding that submerged thousands of houses and businesses in August 2016.
No area in southeast Louisiana was struck harder than Livingston Parish, specifically Denham Springs. And Denham Springs Elementary, where Swindle had just begun her teaching career, was not spared.
A few days after the historic flood hit, Swindle was back in her classroom, trying to clean the wet, moldy mess. She wound up having to throw everything out — including the brand-new items she had just bought. Some were still unopened.
“It was thousands of dollars of new things, just thrown in the trash,” Swindle said. “Not one thing could stay.”
Fast forward to Monday, and Swindle was back in a new classroom, getting ready once again for the return of her students.
Using a black marker, she wrote “Welcome Back” in large print on a dry-erase wall. Next to that phrase, she wrote, “Isn’t it a great day to be at DSE?” — a saying that was repeated many times on this day.
“I could not be more excited,” Swindle said in her classroom, which would soon be filled with around 20 excited fifth-graders. “It was stressful moving things in and hoping that everything would be put together in time, but I could not be happier to finally have a campus to match the feelings our staff has.”
More than five years after floodwaters ravaged their former campus, school and district leaders officially opened the permanent Denham Springs Elementary, bringing an emotional close to the impacts of the Great Flood of 2016 for the local school community.
Students gasped as they entered the high-ceilinged building and walked through the long hallways; they stared wide-eyed at their new classrooms and other learning spaces; they enjoyed a hearty breakfast in a spacious cafeteria; they talked constantly in loud voices about their new school building.
And the adults were just as excited.
A Yellow Jacket mascot welcomed students as they arrived on campus, and teachers happily pointed them where to go in the 80,000-square-foot two-story building located near the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Seated inside the new library, Principal Gail DeLee called it “an exciting day after a stressful few years.”
“The students almost didn’t want to walk down the hallway because they wanted to stop where they were and look around,” DeLee said. “They were just so overwhelmed. It’s been sheer excitement.”
Denham Springs Elementary was one of three Livingston Parish schools that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared to be “substantially damaged” after the historic 2016 flood, meaning 50 percent of the structure’s value was damaged.
Under FEMA guidelines, all three schools — Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Southside Junior High — had to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.
Immediately after the flood, Denham Springs Elementary students were forced to platoon at Eastside, Freshwater, and Northside elementary schools for the rest of the Fall 2016 semester. They moved to a collection of temporary buildings on Hatchell Lane in January 2017 and remained there while their new campus was being built.
Construction on the new Denham Springs Elementary began in October 2019 and ran at a price tag of roughly $15 million. It was originally slated to be done before the start of the 2021-22 school year, but multiple obstacles — including natural disasters and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — pushed the opening to January.
Before the school officially opened, students were scheduled to tour the new campus in December, but the city inspector said there were “too many obstacles” to safely conduct the visits — meaning students had to wait even longer to see their new home.
Swindle recalled her students’ dejected faces when she broke the news.
“They were so excited, and then they were so bummed when we couldn’t come tour the campus,” Swindle said. “And I had to break the news. The looks on their faces were awful, but luckily it was Christmas party day, so that cheered them up.”
Ultimately, it proved to be well worth the wait.
The new campus’ historic-looking brick façade is complemented by modern additions, such as classrooms with dry-erase walls, modular seating, natural light, a large cafeteria, a pre-kindergarten area, and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) lab. There are about 40 classrooms, two computer labs, two intervention rooms, and a library.
The building also has some personal touches, such as honeycomb-shaped lighting fixtures, purple and gold designs, and a large yellowjacket mascot on the wall behind the tiered area near the school’s main entrance.
Students provided motivational words to cover walls and staircases, like “respect,” “confidence,” and “imagine.” They were also allowed to name some of the areas on campus, such as the “Jacket Nest” reading area and the “Denham Diner” cafeteria.
“We welcomed student input,” DeLee said recently.
Teachers and administrators spent the last few weeks scrambling to make sure everything was ready in time for Monday. That included during the winter break, which didn’t keep teachers from working around the clock, DeLee said.
Boxes had to be unpacked, desks had to be arranged, decorations had to be hung, and supplies had to be organized. With so much to do, Swindle said she and her fellow teachers hardly left.
“If I could have put a mattress in my supply closet, I would have,” she said.
After five years on a temporary campus, Monday marked “the big day” when students finally arrived at their new home. DeLee said she got to campus around 4:30 a.m., about an hour after Instructional Coach Alysha Leonard got there first.
Fifth-grade teacher Kirsten Balkom, who has taught at the school since 2012, said she woke up at 4 a.m. and couldn’t go back to sleep, so she got to campus shortly before 6 a.m. At one point, a former student sent her a text saying, “Good luck,” which prompted Balkom to send her a video of her classroom.
“All she said was, ‘Wow, it’s really modern,’” Balkom recalled with a laugh.
Though she was excited to be in the new school, Balkom spoke well of the temporary campus, saying it “served us well.” She also noted the generosity of others when they first moved to Hatchell Lane in 2017, recalling how much was given to her and her colleagues after they “lost everything” in the natural disaster.
“When I moved into the campus on Hatchell Lane, I looked around my classroom and realized everything had been given, and it was a full classroom,” she said. “I had decorations everywhere, and kids had supplies. It was amazing to walk around the campus and know how much stuff had been given to us, because we lost everything.
“That campus served us well… but we were ready to be here.”
Superintendent Joe Murphy, who was among the first to visit the wrecked campus following the 2016 flood, greeted students as they walked through the building, saying repeatedly that it was “a great day to be a Yellow Jacket.”
Murphy has been involved with the school’s reconstruction from the start and has repeatedly said it will be a model of “21st century learning,” noting that it was designed in a way that “every space is a learning space.”
District and school leaders visited schools in Texas and Florida as well as some in Louisiana to get ideas for the new campus. They also welcomed the input of teachers, administrators, and students.
Murphy called the school’s official opening “an emotional day for all of us.”
“The last five years have been very difficult,” Murphy said, “but I wish everybody could’ve been here today and seen the looks on these kids’ faces as they walked into this school. As hard as this process was, it was a great day today to see the school come to fruition and know that this was done for the children.
“This campus will be a place for children to be loved, to learn, and to be engaged with their school.”
