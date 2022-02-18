A week-long Mardi Gras break highlights the calendar for the 2022-23 Livingston Parish school year.
The School Board approved the proposed calendar at its Feb. 3 meeting.
This marks the first time the school system will give a full week off for Mardi Gras, something Assistant Superintendent Steve Parrill said was done to “promote employee morale.”
“We really have struggled around holidays for employee attendance,” Parrill told School Board members. “With that discussion, that led us to take the full week for Mardi Gras. We’ve never done that in the past… but we felt this would best promote employee morale, and we’ve gotten a number of positive responses on that.”
Parrill discussed the calendar at length, telling School Board members it was drafted by a 20-person calendar committee made up of teachers, principals, administrators, and central office staff.
The committee also discussed the possibility of a balanced — or year round — calendar but shelved any propositions until more information could be gathered.
“Our theory on that is, if we start to develop that, we would have to survey our community to see how they feel about it,” Parrill said.
Under the approved calendar, students will report to school to begin the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The final student day will be Friday, May 26, 2023.
The first semester will have 88 instructional days, and the second will have 89, for a total of 177. Parrill said the calendar “meets all the Louisiana state requirements for numbers of days and instructional minutes.”
As always, traditional holidays “play a major role” in developing the calendar, with the first semester influenced by “the desire of all stakeholders to complete work for break at Christmas,” Parrill said.
The second semester, Parrill said, is influenced by the dates for state-mandated testing, high school advanced placement tests, and high school graduation ceremonies.
This year, several graduation ceremonies will be held at Southeastern — the venue of choice for many schools before the university banned gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Holding ceremonies at Southeastern, Parrill said, “limited our graduation date choices greatly and the last day for seniors.”
Thanksgiving will feature the typical week-long break, and Christmas break will give students 12 days off. For Easter, students and faculty will have off Good Friday and the entire week after that, with standardized testing coming before the break.
“We are really struggling at work, so we try to make a calendar that is as friendly as possible for the employees and students,” Parrill said.
Parrill said the calendar committee discussed the possibility of a balanced calendar, a topic that has gained traction over the last two years due to learning losses due to the pandemic. However, Parrill said the committee felt it was “a little irresponsible” to make any propositions yet and noted the formation of a sub-committee to look into it for the 2023-24 school year.
“We want to see what other districts are doing and what would look best for our district,” Parrill said.
Notable Dates for the LPPS 2022-23 School Year
First day for teachers: Aug. 4, 2022
First day for students: Aug. 9, 2022
Labor Day: Sept. 5, 2022
Fair Day: Oct. 7, 2022
Election Day: Nov. 8, 2022
Thanksgiving break: Nov. 21-25, 2022 (students report back Nov. 28, 2022)
Christmas break: Dec. 21, 2022 - Jan. 5, 2023 (teachers report back Jan. 4, 2023; students report back Jan. 6, 2023)
Martin Luther King Day: Jan. 16, 2023
Mardi Gras break: Feb. 20-24, 2023 (students report back Feb. 27, 2023)
Easter break: April 7-14, 2023 (students report back on April 17, 2023)
Final day for students: May 26, 2023
