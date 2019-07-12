LIVINGSTON – Wes Howard will step up into the role of principal at Denham Springs High School, effective Friday, July 12.
The Livingston Parish School Board approved a three-year contract for Howard to lead the largest high school in the parish school system on Thursday.
“Some of the finest people I have met were a Denham Springs High School,” Howard told the board after the vote, crediting the people he has worked with there with “helping me grow professionally.”
“It’s exciting to serve my community in this capacity. It’s an important job,” Howard said after the board meeting.
The new principal said the “outstanding teachers at Denham Springs High School and superb students at Denham Springs High School will make job a lot easier.
“It’s not about me; it’s about the people I serve, the people I will be providing an education for.”
The principal’s job opened up when Kelly Jones, who had been principal for 11 years, moved to the Central Office as supervisor of high school curriculum.
The contract will run from July 12 to June 30, 2022.
In other action, the board approved a notice of substantial completion for three projects:
• Classroom additions at Albany Lower Elementary School.
• Classroom additions at Albany High School.
Ziler & Associates is the architect and Blount General Contractors is the contractor for both projects.
Ziler said some items remain on the punch list for Albany Lower Elementary, but are on the exterior of the building,
At Albany High, Ziler said the interior work is partially complete but he was asking for approval so moving in furniture and equipment can begin.
“If we wait until the next board meeting, kids would be in school,” he said. “I feel comfortable we will make the time.”.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office was asked to move up its inspection and probably will be there July 18, he said.
• Renovations at Maurepas School.
Ziler & Associates also is the architect and MBD Maintenance is the contractor.
Minor punch list items remain, “basically moving out equipment, taking down fencing,” Ziler said, all exterior items.
“The classroom is done. There is no punch list to the building itself.
“I would ask you to go by and look at this building. It is fantastic. I wish I could do projectss like that every day,” Ziler said.
The board also added to its list of committee meetings on July 30.
Human Resources Supervisor Bruce Chaffin said a short Athletic/Staff Committee was needed.
The Budget Goals and Curriculum committees also will meet that day. The first meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
Board member Bo Graham announced an open house is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Walker High School for the community to see the additions made to the school over the past three years.
Board member Devin Gregoire also said an open house is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon for the public to tour the new classroom building at Albany Lower Elementary and Albany High.
A pep rally will begin at noon, he said.
