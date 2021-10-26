DENHAM SPRINGS -- A project that began in the wake of the Great Flood of 2016 is nearly complete.
In a meeting of the Denham Springs City Council earlier this month, Councilwoman Lori Lamm-Williams gave her fellow council members an update of the city’s new pavilion and green space that are being built where the former City Hall building was located.
Located at 941 Government Street, the new park sits on land that previously held “Wet City Hall,” the nickname given to the former City Hall building that was wrecked when historic flooding swept through Livingston Parish, specifically Denham Springs.
The 50-year-old building took on more than 4 feet of water and was ultimately demolished as part of the city’s recovery.
During the council meeting, Lamm-Williams said the pavilion is “really looking good” and that work should be finished by the end of the year.
“We are really getting close to finishing the pavilion,” Lamm-Williams said during the meeting. “Landscaping will be coming in November, signs will be ordered, and then we’re going to be ready to actually… let the public use it by the end of the year.
“It’s really, really looking good.”
The former City Hall building, which also housed the city’s court and marshal’s office, was demolished in November 2019 after officials moved city operations to the old Capital One building on Hummell in downtown Denham Springs.
After the flood, the city agreed to a deal for a FEMA reimbursement to demolish the old city hall, the old street department building, and the old fire station administration building, turning those areas into green space after demolition.
Lamm-Williams said the new attraction is the brainchild of a five-person committee that “all had the same vision.”
“We just wanted something that fit in that area underneath the beautiful live oak trees,” she said. “We wanted it to look older but pretty. We all had the same vision.”
Though most of the project is done, Lamm-Williams said there is still landscaping work that needs to be finished before it’s officially open for public use. She said the plan is to hold an official unveiling when the pavilion is ready.
Once it’s open, Lamm-Williams said the new attraction will operate much like nearby Spring Park, which is run by the city.
“The goal is to have anyone who wants to utilize it to call City Hall and reserve it,” she said. “It’s just something for the community to enjoy.”
