In 1936, Louisiana adopted a program that would offer large companies a property tax exemption for expanding local operations, through cash investment, in the Bayou State.
Dubbed the 'Industrial Tax Exemption Program' (ITEP) the exemptions intended to spur capital expenditures for qualified manufacturers that met certain requirements. For years, ITEP requests were determined through a state-run entity known as Louisiana Economic Development (LED).
LED staffed a board who specifically met to review and issue ITEP designations. If a local board was interested in the economic impact of a particular project, whether approved or denied, they had to request that information from LED.
Now, after Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order in 2016, ITEP requests have become a local affair. In Livingston Parish, the school board, sheriff, parish council, and any city who would benefit from the property tax have a shot to interview ITEP applicants and review the economic benefits of a project - whether approved or denied.
The executive order also included a labor requirement, which stipulated that any ITEP request also 'create jobs.'
Gov. Edwards' executive order came in the wake of a report by a group, called 'Together Louisiana,' which said that over $1.9 billion in revenue was being lost at a local level due to ITEP exemptions in the year 2017. The group went on to accuse LED of not performing important functions of the program, including:
Conducting a cost-benefit analysis of the program
Calculating how much the exemptions are costing local taxing bodies in lost revenue each year
Evaluating ITEP’s track record for business attraction, business expansion, or job creation
Assessing the extent to which the investments ITEP subsidizes would have been made anyway without the subsidies
Some parishes, such as Calcasieu (Lake Charles, Sulphur), have formed entities to handle ITEP requests outside of governmental boards. Called 'Taxing Authorities' they review the exemptions on a case-by-case basis and make recommendations to local taxing boards.
The nature of these boards, combined with concern over the responsibility provided to local officials over determining these exemptions, has kept 'Together Louisiana' running.
On the other hand, local chambers and economic development groups support the ITEP program, even after the changes.
"We're encouraging capital investment with this program, something good," said David Bennett, president of the Livingston Economic Development Council. "It's similar to a solar tax credit, or homestead exemption - they promote using renewable energy or buying a home.
"We're encouraging capital investment."
