LIVINGSTON - Pre-holiday meetings usually run quick, and at first glance the school board's meeting Thursday night appears no exception.
Just 13 items pepper the agenda, with four pieces constituting the intro and outro for the meeting.
However, the items sandwiched in between will merit discussion, according to school officials.
It's been a marathon week for the school board, with committee meetings beginning Tuesday afternoon and running through Thursday afternoon. Those items will be up for adoption Thursday, and include more strict policies for cell phone usage on school campuses, as well as an approval for evaluations of the superintendent position.
The cell phone use policy is currently in use at a few schools, but the system is looking to make it parish wide. The new rules would state that no electronic devices are allowed on campus unless approved and, if approved, must be connected to school networks for appropriate filters to be applied.
If cell phones are discovered, on, and not connected to the school network they will be confiscated by school personnel and taken to the office for parent pickup. The more infractions by a single student, the harsher the punishments get.
The superintendent's evaluation was baked into the new contract, which was approved in June. The board has created a rubric to judge the performance of the system's top spot, and that system will have to be adopted by the board before it can be implemented and used.
Also on the agenda is a move to enter into a contract with Taylor Media Services, owned and operated by Delia Taylor, wife of Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor. In the past, Taylor had provided media response and content creation for the school system at a per-hour fee. The board will be looking to firm up her price ahead of time.
Taylor was approved to continue serving the board after running into trouble with an occupational license during campaign season, when it was discovered that she was not in the Secretary of State's system, due to being a sole proprietor which are not kept by the SoS but shipped directly to the Department of Revenue, and she - like many other businesses - did not have an occupational license in Livingston Parish.
With so many businesses, the sheriff admitted that they were focused solely on those businesses which remit sales taxes.
Finally, the board will discuss bids for classroom expansion at Doyle High School.
The board meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the School Board's central office in Livingston.
