Shortly after the Great Flood of 2016, city government learned that they would be able to trade their flooded municipal building for a new one.
Through the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), of all organizations.
The city traded the demolition of their 'wet' city hall, the fire department's administration building, and the street department building for funding. The catch? The land where those buildings once stood must remain green space, forever, unless the United States Congress passes an approval that they return to commerce.
Denham Springs plans to place a pavilion where 'wet' city hall once stood.
The money acquired from FEMA will go toward renovation of the city's new municipal building, the old Capital One building between Hummel and Range Avenue. The inside will be completely gutted and re-arranged, including a new court room, and offices placed in new areas.
It will also receive a new roof.
There will be an addition of parking spaces, as the old drive-thru lanes for the bank were torn down, save for one lane to service utility payments.
However, the facade and parking lot will receive no upgrades - unless the city finds money through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI).
LWI is the state-level entity which will distribute some $1.3 billion in community block grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Near the end of 2019, LWI released rules and regulations for the distribution of the $1.3 billion, which will occur over a roughly 5 year period, and held a series of informational classes throughout the state.
For distribution purposes, the state was divided into watersheds, with Livingston being grouped with parts of Acension, East Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes.
Round 1 funding consists of competition over roughly $100 million in total funds, with applications in 2020 and distribution in late 2020, early 2021. The projects are focused on various issues regarding localized drainage.
Round 2 will be in 2022, with Round 3 in 2024.
Denham Springs' round 1 goals are drainage-based projects throughout the city, as four grants were submitted by recovery coordinator Jeanette Clark.
The first project is a $611,000 overhaul of the city's parking lot for their municipal building; green infrastructure for the lot including trees, planters, and bioswales to absorb storm water; and greenery in the pieces of downtown that the city owns. The city will also increase the size of subsurface drainage pipes in the downtown area.
Clark said that all of the concrete downtown, with no green space, makes for poor drainage, causing stormwater to rush off and back up in certain areas. The rushing water can also erode concrete faster than regular wear and tear.
Other projects applied for through grants include:
- Acquiring repetitive flood loss property in the Spring Park area, also including the cost of demolishing the former First Baptist Church
- A city-wide watershed study to address hot spots where drainage does not occur properly during heavy rains
- A code audit of Denham Springs' code of ordinances to bring together the Unified Development Code, Stormwater plan, and Master Plan into compliance with FEMA
