Windshield Pros Calibration Center opens in Watson

Windshield Pros Calibration Center celebrated its newest location in Watson on March 22.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony drew family members, friends, and members and staff of Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Marc Seals and his wife Christy have been in the windshield business for more than 35 years. Starting in Florida, the Seals continued the business from their new home when they moved back to Louisiana 20 years ago.
A building was later added on the property that still serves as their main location for windshield replacement, and in 2021 they began calibrating windshields.
The current location of Windshield Pros Calibration Center at 32084 LA Highway 16 is now the leader in the Automotive (ADAS) Calibration and Auto Glass Industry. It provides services both in-shop and on-site at customers’ locations.
Windshield Pros Calibration Center can be reached at (225) 271-4621 or by visiting windshieldproscalibration.com.
