Wing at Denham Springs Elementary to be named in honor of beloved teacher

Sarah Scott worked at Denham Springs Elementary for 47 years.
Her name will remain there much longer.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish School Board approved a resolution to name a portion of the new school in honor of Scott, who passed away Jan. 19 a few years after completing a 50-year teaching career.
Scott’s family was in attendance for the vote, which was approved by all present School Board members. With the resolution, the east first floor wing of the school will be named, in perpetuity, the “Sarah Scott Early Childhood Wing.”
Several people spoke during the announcement, and there were multiple rounds of applause for Scott, a beloved educator who was one of the district’s first African American teachers after integration took hold in the 1970s.
At one point, Superintendent Joe Murphy got choked up when he discussed the impact Scott had on “not only the children of Denham Springs Elementary, but the children of the Denham Springs community.”
He closed his remarks by saying the school system “will be forever indebted” to Scott.
“I cannot imagine leaving a legacy like Miss Sarah left,” Murphy said, directing his words at Scott’s family. “We’ve heard stories about her, but… the first best thing I ever heard: Sarah Scott loved every child she came in contact with. Every one of them.
“It didn’t matter who they were, where they came from, what their background was — she loved them all.”
A kindergarten teacher for the majority of her career, Scott officially retired from the classroom in May 2018 after a career that spanned five decades. She started in 1967 at West Livingston High, an all-Black school that served children in grades 1-12, before moving to Denham Springs Elementary, where she’d remain for 47 years.
Along with her teaching duties, Scott worked with several tutoring programs, especially in preparation for the LEAP and EXIT tests. She also served as president, membership chairwoman, and treasurer of the Livingston Parish Association of Educators. She eventually obtained a master’s degree and Plus 30 certification.
As much as she gave to the classroom, Scott was just as involved in her community, most notably through an annual summer camp she sponsored called “Camp Empowerment.” Held on the grounds of West Livingston High, Camp Empowerment was a free summer camp that provided food, education, and physical activity to dozens of school-age kids each year.
After having to cancel the camp in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott brought it back last summer, nearly six months before her passing at the age of 76.
During the School Board meeting, Denham Springs Elementary Principal Gail DeLee shared some of her fondest memories of Scott, whom she called “a fixture of our school.” She recalled Scott attending and taking notes “at every School Board meeting,” always wanting to be informed of the inner-workings of the district.
“This was typical of her, because not only was she a teacher, she was an advocate for teachers and staff members,” DeLee said.
DeLee, who first met Scott when she became principal in January 2015, said staff members have swapped countless stories of the former teacher in the weeks since her passing. One anecdote she brought up was a saying Scott often gave to other teachers: “Always keep your ears and eyes open, and open your mouths less.”
“She was a special lady and will be missed by all,” DeLee said.
Jan Benton, a School Board member for Denham Springs, said she met Scott when she started her own teaching career in 1978 at Denham Springs Elementary. Like DeLee, Benton recalled Scott’s constant presence at School Board meetings as an active member of the teachers organization.
Benton also fondly mentioned how Scott, who did not like driving at night, would have her husband drive her to the meetings and “sit in the parking lot the whole time she was in here.”
“She was such a hard worker, and we just appreciate her for what she has given to education,” Benton said.
The official unveiling of the Sarah Scott Early Childhood Wing will be held during a community celebration of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus on Saturday, Feb. 12. The program officially begins at 10 a.m. and will give the public a chance to see the new $16 million campus that replaced the one that was wrecked during the August 2016 flood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.