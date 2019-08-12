WALKER -- In a rare move, the Walker City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday has been moved to the Walker Freshman High School auditorium, 13443 Burgess Ave.
The move was made to offer more seating for the public than available at City Hall when the council discusses a report on drainage to be presented by Mayor Jimmy Watson and his staff.
Members of the engineering firm Forte & Tablada, of Denham Springs, also will be present to answer questions.
Walker was severely affected by the Great Flood of 2016 and the recent 7-inch rainfall that flooded parts of the city, including City Hall itself.
The City Council also will revisit condemnation proceedings against a house after the issue was tabled at its July 8 meeting.
In 2018, the council began the process of condemning a house at 13705 Perkins Lane, owned by George Perkins Jr.
The council agreed to hold off on final action to give Perkins time to make repairs.
A report submitted to the council by building official Nancy Kimble said the house violated the city code on dangerous structures and recommended the house be removed and/or demolished.
The report said an inspection found the deterioration rate as: inside walls, 100 percent; outside walls and flooring, 85 percent; rafters, ceiling joists, and floor joists, 75 percent; and roofing, 40 percent.
Severe termite damage also was found.
In other business, the City Council also will consider three resolutions, two dealing with Northshore Technical Community College.
One resolution is to approve access servitude between the Louisiana Community Technical College System (LCTCS) facilities and the city, while the other is to approve utilities servitude.
The third resolution is to approve utility servitude between the Livingston Parish School Board and the city.
In personnel business, Police chief David Addison is scheduled to ask the council’s approval to promote Blake Bryant to corporal and hire Cecil McGraw as a crossing guard.
Other items on the agenda include declaring vehicles as surplus property and introducing an ordinance for a public hearing for a budget amendment for a National Crime Statistics Exchange project.
