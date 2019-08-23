LIVINGSTON – While driving back to Louisiana from California, murder defendant Blayson Fife told Trevor Lockett that he “shot someone and robbed him,” Lockett testified Friday.
The testimony came in the third day of Fife’s trial for first-degree murder and aggravated burglary in the death of Rick McBride, 61, of Walker.
Assistant District Attorney Zach Daniels will continue to present his case Monday morning before Judge Robert Morrison in 21th Judicial District Court.
Daniels increased his witness list to 18 with four more Friday.
Fife is accused of breaking into McBride’s Pine Park Street home, off Glen Ellis Road, on July 22, 2017, while McBride was inside.
The Prairieville man either entered with a weapon or found one among McBride’s extensive gun collection and shot him, the prosecution contends.
Lockett took the stand in an orange jumpsuit and wearing handcuffs. He is in the Livingston Parish Detention Center awaiting trial on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the McBride case.
He testified he was living in Prairieville on the night of July 21, 2017, with a group of friends at his home, including Fife.
Fife told him that he was “hitting a lick” that night, slang for robbing someone, Lockett said, and wanted Lockett to go with him.
Lockett said he did not go because he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend over it.
“Did Blayson Fife tell you what he was after?” Daniels asked Lockett.
“Money and guns,” Lockett replied.
Fife later returned to Lockett’s home with two rifles, but Lockett said he told Fife to leave, fearing more problems with his girlfriend.
But Lockett later met Fife in Baton Rouge, he testified, because Fife asked him if he wanted to go to California. Fife, Lockett, Kerstin Avery, and Kameron Jones drove to California, taking turns driving, Lockett said, with four or five guns in the car.
Avery testified Thursday that the group spent a week in California before returning to Louisiana. They were stopped and arrested at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Hudspeth County, Texas.
Lockett testified that on the return trip, Fife tossed a Glock handgun out of the car in the “next state from California.”
“He told me he hit a lick,” Lockett said about Fife, who also admitted “he shot someone and robbed them.
“I was shaking, frightened,” he recalled.
Fife told him that if Lockett told anyone, “he was going to harm me or Kameron or my girlfriend,” Lockett said.
During the cross-examination by defense attorney Allen Harvey, Lockett admitted to using drugs on the trip.
Like he has with other witnesses, Harvey asked Lockett if he knew the penalty for the criminal charge he was facing.
Other witnesses who testified were:
• Deputy Raymond Cox, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The digital forensic examiner testified he went through computers and other devices McBride had at his home and made a list of weapons the victim owned.
Cox also said he “extracted” deleted information from Lockett’s cellphone – photos and videos showing people involved in the case brandishing and firing a weapon.
He said he was able to get the serial weapon of one weapon from a photo and identify it as belonging to McBride.
He also was able to make a screen shot from the gun-firing video and identify street signs in the background.
• In a stipulation – an agreement by the prosecution and defense of information so a witness did not have to come from out-of-state – Daniels read that Sheriff Warren Walters of Hidalgo County, N.M., found the site of the shooting video and a bullet casing.
Since it was not in his jurisdiction, Walters got Sgt. Louis Gomez, of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, to retrieve and document the shell casing that was submitted as evidence.
• Detective Stephen Erdey, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. He identified a safe and shell casings found near a Mississippi River levee in Darrow that were entered as evidence.
• Detective Jim Brown, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. He identified and submitted as evidence a DNA swab from Avery, cellphones belonging to Avery, Lockett, and Jones and telephone records of Avery, Lockett and Jones.
• Timothy Piper, cellphone network engineer with Sprint. Piper analyzed cellphone records of Joe Baluch, Jace Chiquelin, Jake Schexnayder, Lockett, Avery and Jones and charted the movements of the phones on July 21-22, 2017, when the crime occurred.
