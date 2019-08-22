LIVINGSTON -- A Gonzales man who admitted he went to a Walker home to burglarize it – then left when he saw someone in the home – testified he heard “four to five gunshots” before murder defendant Blayson Fife came back to his car.
Meanwhile, two other witnesses in the first-degree murder trial of Fife said separately they drove him to the house and he came out with guns and money.
Another witness also testified he went into the house and in the living room saw a body on the floor while Fife sat on a sofa rummaging through papers.
Assistant District Attorney Zach Daniels will continue to present his first-degree murder and aggravated burglary case Friday before Judge Robert Morrison in 21st Judicial District Court.
Fife is accused of breaking into the home of Rick McBride, 61, on Pine Park Street on July 22, 2017, while McBride was inside and shooting him.
A total of 14 witnesses have been called by the prosecution.
By a stipulation, an agreement between the prosecution and defense, information from two out-of-state witnesses also was read into the record to save time.
Joe Anthony Baluch, Jr., 22, testified he went with Fife to McBride’s home to commit a burglary.
Baluch appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit, handcuffs and ankle chains. He said he was in the Livingston Parish Detention Center facing charges of principal to first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.
Fife told him no one was at the home, he knew where a key was and gave him direction, Baluch said.
Baluch said he parked 50 feet from the house and Fife climbed on top of an electrical meter box and broke a window to get in before opening the rear door for him.
Baluch said he picked up a 9 mm handgun in the kitchen and Fife got a smaller handgun, possibly a .22.
As they walked down a hall toward a bedroom, Baluch said he saw a television was on and saw a person’s feet. He told Fife he was leaving, and both went to his car.
Fife then told him that he was going back inside for more guns and money, Baluch said.
About 10 minutes later, Baluch said he heard “four to five gunshots from McBride’s house.”
Fife ran back to the car and, “He said he had to off him,” Baluch said.
Fife also commented he could get “tear drops,” Baluch said, tattoos that represent a person killed someone.
Asked by Daniels if he shot McBride, Baluch said, “No sir. I did not.”
Baluch said once they got back to Ascension Parish, he went to the river levee near Darrow and tried to burn papers from a lockbox and shot holes in the box.
Fife wanted him to go back to the house and clean up blood after Fife cut his leg getting through the window, but Baluch said he refused. Fife later gave him $1,000 in cash, he said.
Defense attorney Allen Harvey went through Baluch’s testimony, getting the witness to admit several times that he lied in his first interview with detectives. Baluch also admitted to using drugs with Fife.
Jace Chiquelin and Kerstin Avery both testified to driving Fife to McBride’s house, but both said they did not know about the shooting. Both said they stayed in their vehicles and Fife came out with bags.
Chiquelin said he got numerous calls from Trevor Lockett and Kameron Jones before he agreed to take Fife to Walker.
Jake Schexnayder went with them to Walker and went to the house with Fife, he said.
Schexnayder later ran back to the vehicle but was too upset to tell him why, Chiquelin said.
Fife returned to the vehicle with a duffle bag but said nothing, he said.
Schexnayder, now 17, testified he was 14 when he went on the trip in 2017.
Fife told him to stay on the back porch, Schexnayder said, but he went inside.
When he got to the living room, which had no lights on, he saw a foot and a stomach – McBride’s body.
Fife was going through a bag and told him to carry a duffle bag outside, he said.
When Fife stopped in the back yard to look through a metal box, Schexnayder said he ran back to the vehicle.
Avery also testified to bringing Fife to the house, saying he made several trips from the house to her car until she had about 20 weapons in it.
Other witnesses who testified were:
• Jim Brown, retired detective with Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Brown, who retired three weeks ago after a 30-year law enforcement career, testified he was the primary detective in the McBride investigation.
Brown testified Baluch was a “person of interest” in the murder investigation and agreed to go to the Sheriff’s Office and make a statement.
Baluch also turned over his cellphone, Brown said, after he implicated himself in the crime and the detective used a search warrant to get the phone records.
• Capt. Noel King Jr., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The violent crimes division commander testified he carried out a search warrant for a weapon at a home.
The search located a 9 mm handgun that Baluch told Livingston Parish detectives was at his mother’s home.
• Detective Randy Lipscomb, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assisting with the investigation, Lipscomb testified he took a DNA sample from Baluch and also entered as evidence a sawed-off shotgun found by McBride’s sister in his home that did not belong to the victim.
• Detective Sloan Erdey, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Erdey returned to the stand after testifying Wednesday.
She testified she took a DNA sample from Schexnayder and also used a search warrant to obtain phone records for his cellphone.
• Bruce Jeanthroe, of Pearl River, who operates a boat business on the Mississippi River. Jeanthroe testified that while taking a break from testing a boat, and moored near the levee in Ascension Parish, he found numerous shell casings and a box with papers.
When he found the papers belonged to a man who was dead, he said he contacted the authorities.
• The prosecutor, Daniels, read into the record information from two witnesses in Texas.
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Shannon Aguirre stopped a vehicle at 5:04 a.m. July 26, 2017, that contained Fife, Jones, Lockett and Avery. When a computer check found a warrant for Fife, all four were taken into custody and a search of the vehicle found two handguns.
Capt. Gary Rose, of the Hudspeth County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, took over the case and logged a Glock 42 and Teutonic Combat Master .45 and the four’s cellphones.
