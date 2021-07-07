WATSON -- It took a year longer than expected, but Bank of Zachary officially cut the ribbon on its new Watson branch during a ceremony on Thursday, July 1.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce originally planned to hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2020, but things were pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite delaying the ceremony, the Watson branch opened for business last year and has been in operation since.
The ceremony included a speech from Bank of Zachary President/CEO Mark Marrioneaux, who gave thanks to everyone that contributed to the new location. He said this is also a great transition for most Bank of Zachary employees that currently reside in or are originally from Livingston Parish.
Bank of Zachary leaders spread more thanks for the occasion in a Facebook post following the ceremony.
“It was definitely worth the wait!” the post said. “Thank you to the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, Bank of Zachary customers, fellow businesses and the people of Livingston Parish for the warm welcome.
“After waiting a year after opening our doors, our Watson Branch Grand Opening Celebration & Ribbon Cutting was a huge success. It was a wonderful day and we are so happy to be here and serve the people of Livingston Parish. We look forward to many successful years to come in this beautiful community.”
The ceremony also served as the 117th anniversary for Bank of Zachary, which opened its doors in 1904 and has since grown to five offices in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Bank of Zachary’s Watson branch is located at 32340 LA Hwy. 16. Lobby hours are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday. Drive-thru hours are 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday- Friday.
To reach the branch via telephone, call (225) 667-4921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.