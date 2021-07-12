SATSUMA -- The class started in masks, with members spaced 10 feet apart and not knowing what lay ahead.
The class ended a trying year amid a pandemic in celebration, having completed a program that teaches local professionals about the communities in which they live.
And their communities will be better for it.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce commemorated the Leadership Livingston Class of 2021 during a ceremony on Tuesday, June 22.
Held at the Suma Center with hospitality from Celebration Church, class participant sponsors, project supporters, Leadership Livingston alumni, chamber board members, and friends and family of graduates attended in support of the graduation class and program.
The graduation event included words from the 2021 program sponsors and announcements of each graduate with their takeaways for the year.
During the ceremony, 18 graduates were recognized for finishing the program and for their two group projects that were the result of more than a combined 650 volunteer hours. Both projects — which focused on a park and first responders monument — are valued at more than $116,000.
The impact of the projects is estimated to reach more than 140,000 people parish-wide and beyond.
To date, approximately 216 people have completed the Leadership Livingston program and worked on 27 projects, from playgrounds to special needs sports fields to a Veterans Wall at the front of the courthouse.
Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce President/CEO April Wehrs lauded the new graduates for their dedication during “an uncertain year,” saying the chamber “could not be more impressed with the accomplishments of this class.”
“You’re making Livingston Parish better,” Wehrs said. “I don’t think people realize how much better this program makes your communities.”
Launched in 2012, Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
To demonstrate the necessary steps to bring a concept to realization, the program requires participants to take part in a group community project. Classmates are divided into groups and tasked with identifying, planning, and implementing a community project.
This year, the group’s two projects focused on the Albany Community Park and a First Responders Monument in Walker.
The Albany Community Park project group — or “Park Pros” — dedicated 242 hours of volunteer work that focused on creating full and equitable access to the park for individuals with physical disabilities.
Park upgrades — valued at $36,376 — will include a series of wide concrete walkways and several paved parking spaces designed to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. This project will impact more than 18,000 residents and visitors. Construction is set to begin in July and, weather permitting, should be completed by the fall of 2021.
For the monument, the group dubbed “First Team for First Responders” said it was inspired by “the dedication and strength of our communities’ first responders.” The monument will be located at Walker’s Sidney Hutchinson Park near the new Community Center.
Through sponsors and contributions, the group raised more than $80,000 and contributed more than 400 hours on the project. Construction has already begun, and it is expected to wrap up by winter 2021.
Group member Roslyn Gutierrez said the project was chosen due to the public criticism first responders have received on a national level over the last year.
“Our team acknowledges the significance of having committed first responders who protect our community, and we appreciate their ongoing perseverance throughout the turmoil,” Gutierrez said. “We also remember all the work that law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMTs, and freighters performed in 2016 during and after the Great Flood of Livingston Parish.”
Participants from each project selected one team member as winner of the “Above & Beyond” award. For the Albany Community Park group, members selected Heather Verrett. For the First Responders Monument group, members selected Nancy Kimble.
Ross Kinchen, who was selected as the Class of 2021’s spokesperson, called this group “one of the most diverse and memorable” that came from “different backgrounds and… different perspectives and… for different reasons.”
He reminisced on the past year, the new information each class session provided, and the bond formed with the class.
“Although we were the COVID class, I do not think we missed out on anything prior years had,” he said. “Our class bonded that much more due to the COVID limitations we had from the start.”
Kinchen said the group learned “everything there is to know about Livingston Parish,” such as learning how clean water is made, how to be an extra in a movie, and how to cook meth (“You heard me right”).
He also mentioned the group’s private tour of the State Capitol led by Speaker Clay Schexnayder, the trip to the Hungarian Settlement Museum, and the walk through Tickfaw State Park.
“When we began back in August, we were 18 individuals in a room, wearing masks, spaced out by 10 feet,” Kinchen said. “Throughout the past year, we slowly molded into the great team we are tonight.”
Following the speeches and group presentations, each member was called to the stage to receive their certificate for completing the program. Once all graduates were recognized, the group took part in the traditional toast.
“Here’s a toast to love LP, 2021, to leadership, to friendship and to each other,” Wehrs said. “Anyone else want to add anything?”
“To the best class,” one Class of 2021 graduate hollered.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2022. The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
The upcoming class will mark the 10-year anniversary of the program.
“We encourage everyone who is considering this program to apply,” Wehrs said in a statement. “Various backgrounds and interests in the community are accepted for the program. The program is designed to include a diverse pool of applicants and participants.”
Applications for the program are being accepted through July 22, 2021 and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. People can also reach the chamber at (225) 665-8155.
Listed below are the 2021 Leadership Livingston graduates:
Jennifer Duet, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Bobbi Jo Guerin, Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office
Roslyn Gutierrez, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston
Nancy Kimble, City of Walker
Ross Kinchen, The Kinchen Group
Trapper Kinchen, The Kinchen Group
Elena Lavigne, Elena C. Lavigne CPA LLC
Eileen Bates-McCarrol, Town of Albany
Kelsie Moak, Gulf South Technology Solutions
Amanda Moss, Hannis T Bourgeois, LLP
Michelle O'Quin, First Guaranty Bank
Jennifer Rossnagel, North Oaks Health System
Gage Spell, Quality Engineering
Jeremy Travis, Livingston Parish Library
Jason Varney, Ochsner Medical Center
Sayra Velazco, Accounting Services Unlimited
Heather Verrett, DEMCO
Andrea White, Bank of Zachary (Watson Branch)
