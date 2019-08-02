DENHAM SPRINGS – Take a chance. Get out of your comfort zone. The next opportunity might not have a big sign saying that.
Those tips came from two men recognized as leaders in their industries at the annual meeting of the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, July 30.
Jody Purvis, assistant superintendent with the school system, and J. McHugh David Jr., publisher and editor of The Livingston Parish News, encouraged their audience to take advantage of every opportunity.
Both were inaugural winners in 2018 of the Future 5 award from the LYP, recognizing young professionals in the parish.
Purvis said any young professional should be “dedicated, embrace a challenge, take a risk and overcome the naysayers.”
“You’re putting in work for the job you want, not the job you have,” he added.
“We have to be thinking outside the box in education,” Purvis said, who moved into his position in May after serving as supervisor of high school instruction.
“Kids will be moving into careers that don’t exist yet,” he said. “Forty percent of the jobs today will be gone when they are in the workforce.”
Purvis said his own dedication included getting married on a school holiday so he would not miss work.
He began in the Livingston Parish school system at age 21 right out of college, teaching at Denham Springs Freshman High.
Six years later he went “out of my comfort zone” to become assistant principal at Springfield Middle School, with students at an age level he had never worked with before.
One year later he had the same job at Southside Junior High before becoming principal at French Settlement Elementary, where he “opened thousands of ketchup packets.”
From 2007-12 he was principal at Springfield High. In 2012, he moved to the Central Office as supervisor of high school instruction.
As assistant superintendent, Purvis said, “I’m excited about the impact I can have across the district.”
The opportunities he faced challenged him to learn about students, curriculum and working with people he was not familiar with.
“Success doesn’t always come when we think it will. Never pass up an opportunity,” Purvis said. “You don’t know where that opportunity will lead.”
Purvis’ view of opportunities was echoed by his fellow speaker.
“Opportunities are everywhere,” said J. McHugh David Jr., publisher and editor of The Livingston Parish News.
“It may look awful, not like an opportunity, more like a knee in the stomach,” he said.
David said he was struggling with the demands of his college classes and football when he called his father, who bluntly told him that he was not looking at the whole scenario in front of him.
David, who majored in economics, said people assume economics is about business or money.
“Economics is the study of people,” and how they respond to incentives, he said, writing his senior thesis on how people interact with ice cream.
“You learn your first reaction is a knee jerk (reaction),” he said.
“No one has learned anything from success,” he said. “You learn from failure. (The lessons) will stick with you.”
