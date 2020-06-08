Alan Kelly Monroe, a resident of Watson, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 70. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan Kelly Monroe and Mary Josephine Kriso Monroe; sister, Rebecca Kathleen Monroe; brothers, Danny Colin and Mark Brian Monroe; and grandson, Brendan Wade Harrell. He is survived by his wife, Diana Harvey Monroe of Watson, LA; sons, Charles Christopher Hodge of Malvern, OH; James Eric and Danielle Lynn Hodge of Walker, LA; and Jesi Keven Lee Monroe of Delhi, LA; grandchildren, Arianna Hodge Kadinger of Pearl River, LA; Austyn Scott Hodge of Watson, LA; Nathan Tyler Hodge of Albany, LA: Ashlyn Christine Hodge of Jarreau, LA; Angelia Nicole Hodge of Malvern, OH; Blakely Jordyn Hodge & Brooklyn Jade Harrell of Walker, LA; Mason Keven Lee & Megan Kelly Monroe of St Amant, LA; great-grandchildren, Brenna Leeanne Harrell of Watson, LA; June Celeste & Jaxson Dale Neil of Amite, LA & Dax John Westmoreland Kadinger of Pearl River, LA; and brothers and sisters, James Paul (JP), Tom, Tim, Jeffrey, & Rory Monroe, Paulette Monroe Rayne & Septina Monroe Bzibziak, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces & nephews. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

