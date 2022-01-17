Alba Celina Huber

Alba Celina Huber

Alba C. Huber (Celina) went to Heaven on January 11, 2022. She is now dancing with Jesus in her new perfect body. She was 71 years old and living in Watson, Louisiana. She is survived by her son, Joshua Harrouch; daughter-in-law, Inga; and her four grandchildren, Alexis, Madison, Josiah, and Gracie. Celina was born in San Salvador to Celina Burgos and Edwin Huber on December 9, 1950, and immigrated to Minneapolis, Minnesota in September 1979 with her only son Joshua. She was a young immigrant single mother with limited resources, who dedicated her life to successfully raising her son, loving her family, and building the kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ until her very last breath. She moved to Louisiana in 2014 and was a member of the Live Oak community. She called Journey Church in Central and Live Oak Methodist Church her home churches as well as many small groups throughout the area. She was small but she was tough. Her body, mind, and soul needed to rest and go home to Jesus who never left her nor forsake her as He promises in His Word. We celebrate the eternal joy that she is living in heaven today and forever. A memorial service will be held at Journey Church (Central campus) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.