Albert Austin Crow Jr., 59, lost his battle with cancer at his home on March 7, 2019, in Denham Springs, LA. Albert is survived by his two children, Albert Crow III (Whitnie Redden) and Raven Crow (Jason Bennett); two grandchildren, Cameron Crow and Keedyn Bennett; two sisters, Connie Mumphrey and Bonnie Leteff; brother, Donnie Crow; and many nieces and nephews. Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Crow Sr. and Virginia Bice Lindley. Albert was born on Aug. 17, 1959, in Baton Rouge, LA. He served in the Marines and worked many offshore jobs. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation from Christ’s Community Church, located at 26574 Juban Road in Denham Springs, LA, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday, conducted by Pastor Willis Easley. Burial will follow in the Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Online condlolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
