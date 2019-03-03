Alberta Jarreau Sibley, a native of Baton Rouge and longtime resident of Walker, passed away quietly in the home of her daughter in St. Francisville on March 1, 2019, at age 92. She was born March 4, 1926, the daughter of Cleo and Gertrude Mayer Jarreau. After graduating from Istrouma High School, class of 1944, she met and fell in love with a handsome sailor, Troy Homer Sibley. They were married June 23, 1945, and later sealed for eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple after becoming members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha Sibley and Charles (Chuck) Holm of St. Francisville; son and daughter-in-law, Troy Robyn and Candace Sibley of Pleasant Grove, Utah; five grandchildren, Clint Holm (Marie) of Layton, Utah; Neal Holm (Lenora) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tyler Holm of Louisville, Kentucky; Brittany Holm Zobell (Andrew) of Sandy, Utah; and Lauren Sibley Taggart (Michael) of Provo, Utah. She was blessed with twelve great grandchildren, Rayne, Ian, and Eric Holm (children of Clint); Gabrielle, Katherine, Benjamin, Julia, Elizabeth, and Loralee Holm (children of Neal); and Jack, Elsie, and Troy Zobell (children of Brittany). She is also survived by her sister, Romona Forbes of Walker, and her brother Lysle Jarreau and his wife Maryalice of St. George, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Troy Sibley, and her brother, Irvis Jarreau. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m. Internment in the Sibley Cemetery in Walker, Louisiana. Our mother was a gracious Southern lady who always put the needs of others before her own leaving a legacy of faith, service, and love of family. We wish to thank all of the doctors who gave her such wonderful care and also our gratitude to Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care and guidance. Seale Funeral Service Inc., Denham Springs, is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Live Oak High student named a Louisiana Young Heroes award recipient
- ‘Home away from home’ | Vickie Eaves named Livingston Parish’s High School Teacher of the Year
- French Settlement Interim Police Chief Bill Bliss disputes remarks in Call & Comment statement
- Denham Springs sets public hearing on permit to allow 3 a.m. work
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Hoyt's dedication, selflessness have helped her and Albany thrive in journey to semis
- ‘I want to go to Mars’ | World’s youngest astronaut-in-training visits Springfield Middle
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Bonine acknowledges Denham Springs graduate officiated DSHS-Walker semifinal
- ‘The growth mindset’ | Shannon Graham named parish’s Middle School Teacher of the Year
- Krewe of Diversion’s Mardi Gras parade nets $36,500 for St. Jude
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Lady Jackets seize opening after Young's departure to advance to state title game
Images
Videos
Commented
- DOTD community meeting leads to proposed project of dedicated left turns on Range Avenue, removal of center turn lane (2)
- Mosquito Abatement board approves $325,000 budget, agrees to send ordinance amendment to parish council to remove Denham Springs from service area (2)
- "HAVES" AND "HAVE NOTS" | Revenue stream helps three drainage districts; two districts go unfunded (2)
- Walker resident installs flag retirement box near Livingston Parish Courthouse (1)
- Council members in rural areas of Livingston Parish remain opposed to possibility of zoning laws (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 (1)
- Councilmen Keen, Talbert start push on social media for mosquito abatement program in two districts (1)
- Tax for another Mississippi River Bridge would not pass muster with Livingston Parish voters, Parish President Ricks says (1)
- Road work on Magnolia Beach Road begins Wednesday, to run until May (1)
- Majority of taxpayers will see benefit from reform, CPA tells Rotary Club of Livingston Parish (1)
Some watching LSU’s 66-55 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night might’ve overlooked a scoreless 14 minutes off the bench from a former walk-on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.