Alberta Jarreau Sibley, a native of Baton Rouge and longtime resident of Walker, passed away quietly in the home of her daughter in St. Francisville on March 1, 2019, at age 92. She was born March 4, 1926, the daughter of Cleo and Gertrude Mayer Jarreau. After graduating from Istrouma High School, class of 1944, she met and fell in love with a handsome sailor, Troy Homer Sibley. They were married June 23, 1945, and later sealed for eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple after becoming members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha Sibley and Charles (Chuck) Holm of St. Francisville; son and daughter-in-law, Troy Robyn and Candace Sibley of Pleasant Grove, Utah; five grandchildren, Clint Holm (Marie) of Layton, Utah; Neal Holm (Lenora) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tyler Holm of Louisville, Kentucky; Brittany Holm Zobell (Andrew) of Sandy, Utah; and Lauren Sibley Taggart (Michael) of Provo, Utah. She was blessed with twelve great grandchildren, Rayne, Ian, and Eric Holm (children of Clint); Gabrielle, Katherine, Benjamin, Julia, Elizabeth, and Loralee Holm (children of Neal); and Jack, Elsie, and Troy Zobell (children of Brittany). She is also survived by her sister, Romona Forbes of Walker, and her brother Lysle Jarreau and his wife Maryalice of St. George, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Troy Sibley, and her brother, Irvis Jarreau. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m. Internment in the Sibley Cemetery in Walker, Louisiana. Our mother was a gracious Southern lady who always put the needs of others before her own leaving a legacy of faith, service, and love of family. We wish to thank all of the doctors who gave her such wonderful care and also our gratitude to Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care and guidance. Seale Funeral Service Inc., Denham Springs, is in charge of arrangements.

