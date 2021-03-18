Alex P. Ouber

Alex P. Ouber went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the age of 80 at his home in Livingston. He was a retired electrician and a U.S. Army veteran. Visitation will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Livingston on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Bubba Courtney and Rev. Darryl Woolery. Burial will be at Old Red Oak Cemetery in Livingston. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pat Ouber; daughter, Monica Lee; sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Helen K. Ouber and Brent and Monica S. Ouber; sister, Flo Jordan; brothers, B.B. Ouber and Jimmie Ouber; grandchildren, Eric Ouber, Hunter Lee, Connor Lee, Brent Ouber Jr. and Blaine Ouber; great-grandchildren, Kamrynn, Karson, Karleigh,Greenlee, Hunter, Harlin, Colt and Ryann and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Ida Ouber; grandson, Bryan Ouber; sisters, Leona, Sue, Ida Ann and Linda; brothers, J.B. and R.D. Pallbearers will be Eric, Hunter, Connor, Brent, Jr., Blaine and Jimmie. He was a member and deacon of Bethel Baptist Church in Livingston. Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs is in charge of arrangements.

