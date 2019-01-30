Alice Faith Silas, 61, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at her home in Denham Springs, LA. Alice loved to cook and was always there to provide for her family. She was a longtime member of Plainview Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Plainview Baptist Church, 25171 Joe May Rd., Denham Springs, on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Darreld Jay Silas, Sr.; sons, Darreld Silas, Jr., Casey Arthur Silas, and Bret Silas; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Earline Joy Johnson, Doris Conerly, and Carolyn Shirey; brothers, John Franklin Shirey, and Earl G. Shirey, Jr.; and her beloved dog, Floyd; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Sr. and Vivian Leet Shirey; and sisters, Elizabeth Marie Morris, Ollie Jane Shirey, and Faye Ann Barrileaux; brother, William Joseph Shirey, Sr. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
