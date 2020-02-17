Alice Faye Glaviano, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the age of 80. She was the secretary to the Investigative Division with the Louisiana Worker’s Comp. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs beginning at 3 p.m. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. She is survived by her four children, Kim Talbot and husband Pete, James Glaviano and wife Brenda, Tanya Vincent and husband Chuck, and Jerry Glaviano; seven grandchildren, Jacos, Jonathan and wife Tasha, Rhonda and husband Louis, Areil and husband Derrek, Michele, Allison and husband Tyler, and Emily; great-granddaughter, Autumn; brother, Richard McBrier and wife Amanda; and sister, Betty Cutforth and husband Billy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Glaviano, parents, Noah and Elizabeth McBrier. She was an avid quilter and a member of a quilting club for many years. She loved gardening and her flowers. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuernal.com.

