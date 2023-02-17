Allie “Mrs. Bea” Gordon

Mrs. Bea, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 13, 2023. She was a resident of Holden, LA. Mrs. Bea was a dedicated member of Cross Truth Ministries Church and could be found in the pews every Sunday. She was a true Christian woman who carried a Bible with her everywhere she went, jammed to gospel music in her car, and shared the Word with everyone she could. Mrs. Bea was all about her family and adored all of her grandbabies. She loved cooking big meals and having everyone over. Mrs. Bea was always doing for other people and became Maw Maw Bea to many people outside of her grandchildren. She was truly the heart of her family and left huge shoes to fill. Mrs. Bea was an incredible woman who will be forever missed. She is survived by her children, Jeffery P. Gordon, Renee Ladner (Wade), Kenneth Gordon (Danielle), David Gordon (Wanda); sister, Aline Lowery; grandchildren, Ashley Matherne (Joey), Tylor Sharbono (Whitney), Dustin Ladner, Brandon Gordon, Waylon Gordon (Karlie), Haleigh Gordon, Kenny Gordon Jr., Cody Gordon; and 18 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Bea is preceded in death by her parents, Simeon and Mary Lott; sisters, Mary Alice Bergeron, Eula R. Courtney; and grandson, Dustin L. Gordon. Pallbearers will be Waylon Gordon, Dustin Ladner, Tylor Sharbono, Chris Housley, Dwayne Barrios, Beau Naquin with honorary pallbearers will be Zack Harris and Zack Courtney. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Cross Truth Ministries Church in Satsuma on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Wayne Mack and Pastor Donnie Martin will officiate with interment to follow in James Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com.
