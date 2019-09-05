Alvin A. Martin, a resident and native of Bayou Barbary, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the age of 101. He was born on Oct. 12, 1917. He retired from Delta Tank Manufacturing with over 25 years of service. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Bayou Barbary from 5-9 p.m. Visitation on Saturday will resume at 10 a.m. Rev. Paul Taylor will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. He is survived by son, Wilbert Martin and wife Candina; three grandsons, Wade and wife Michelle, Wynn and wife Kim, and Dakota and fiancé Hayley; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Mignonne Martin; and nephew, Ervin Martin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Elma Wells Martin; son, Donnie Martin; parents, Allen and Lena Martin; brother, Cassie Martin; and sister, Anna Martin Henderson. He loved to garden, farm, hunt and to raise commercial cattle. Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons and great-nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith Holmes and the staff at Clarity Hospice and the Guitreau, Martinez, and Blount families. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.