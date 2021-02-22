Amber Nicole Howze, 35, of Walker, LA, passed away on February 16, 2021. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on July 11, 1985, to Gwendolyn Tullos Gilliam and David Russell Howze. In addition to her parents, Amber is survived by her children, Kastchen Thomas and Karma Severio; fiancé Gerald Lawrence; stepfather Gary Gilliam; siblings, Tasha Severio (Lee) and Derek Gilliam (Lauren); nieces and nephews, Leland Severio, Eli Gilliam and GloryAnn Gilliam; grandmothers, Patricia Howze, Alice White, and Wanda Dedon; and many other close relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jesse Wayne Tullos and Jerry Howze. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with services to follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Faith Apostolic Church, 26660 James Chapel Road N., Holden, LA, 70744. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up for her children, Kastchen and Karma via Venmo. Username: @KastchenandKarma.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thirty-year-old pedestrian dies in Denham Springs crash, State Police reports
- Out of this world: Louisiana native, Southeastern graduate to be part of first all-civilian flight to space
- Check out road closures in Livingston Parish
- DEMCO crews working to restore power; more than 11K without power in Livingston Parish
- Denham Springs community grieves passing of beloved teacher, coach
- Livingston Parish Public Schools to reopen Thursday
- Denham Springs Police: 4H Club Road traffic being diverted after car hits tree at Springwood Boulevard
- State Police: Speed, lack of seatbelt use factors in St. Bernard Parish crash that kills Denham Springs man
- Two Watson-area schools to be closed Thursday due to electricity issues
- Denham Springs family uses frigid temperatures to create icy sculptures
Videos
Audio
Collections
- Ice storm hits Louisiana | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Zachary at Walker | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Mangham at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Live Oak at Walker | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker's Brian Thomas signs with LSU | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Mandeville at Denham Springs High | Photo Gallery
- Live Oak High’s Clayton Simms signs with Kansas University | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Doyle at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Northlake Christian | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Doyle at Springfield | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Cassidy defends vote to continue Trump impeachment trial (2)
- Biden’s freeze of rule lowering insulin, epinephrine costs criticized (1)
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Scotlandville pulls away to top Denham Springs (1)
- Parish looks to keep infrastructure train rolling with Linder, Brown Roads and push for Juban North (1)
- Here’s a reminder of modified Phase Two restrictions (1)
- State confirms 2,446 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths; hospitalizations fall by 106 (1)
- OPINION | To work, PPP loans must be fully non-taxable (1)
- Group of senators, including Sen. Bill Cassidy, introduce legislation to reverse President Biden's 'anti-energy' action (1)
- TRACK & FIELD: ‘I just fell in love with it’ | Live Oak High’s Clayton Simms hopes to continue pole vaulting success at Kansas (1)
- Louisiana could be facing $960 million budget shortfall (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.