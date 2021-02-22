Amber Nicole Howze, 35, of Walker, LA, passed away on February 16, 2021. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on July 11, 1985, to Gwendolyn Tullos Gilliam and David Russell Howze. In addition to her parents, Amber is survived by her children, Kastchen Thomas and Karma Severio; fiancé Gerald Lawrence; stepfather Gary Gilliam; siblings, Tasha Severio (Lee) and Derek Gilliam (Lauren); nieces and nephews, Leland Severio, Eli Gilliam and GloryAnn Gilliam; grandmothers, Patricia Howze, Alice White, and Wanda Dedon; and many other close relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jesse Wayne Tullos and Jerry Howze. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with services to follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Faith Apostolic Church, 26660 James Chapel Road N., Holden, LA, 70744. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up for her children, Kastchen and Karma via Venmo. Username: @KastchenandKarma.

