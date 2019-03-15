It is with great sadness that the family of Amity Rose Barth announces that heaven gained the sweetest angel of all on March 11, 2019. She fought long and hard until the very end at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where she was being treated for severe head trauma. Amity Rose was born on March 21, 2017. She was a bright but very shy little girl who loved to sing and dance. Even though her song has ended, her melody will surely live on. She smiled and laughed throughout her short life, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched. Amity Rose is survived by her mother, Kelsey of Denham Springs; her younger sister, Arielle; her maternal grandmother, Marcel & fiance (Cornelio) of Denham Springs; her aunts and uncles, Nikki (Jeff) Ziegler and their 5 children of Livingston, Chasity (James) Robinson and their 4 children of Walker, Paris Cormier of Denham Springs, Donavan (Landry) Mely of Denham Springs, Blake of Florida, Mary Eiskina of New Orleans; along with several other family and friends. Amity Rose was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Bobbie, and her uncle, Shane. “Even though we can no longer carry you in our arms, we will forever carry you within our hearts.” A Memorial Service is being held in private for only close friends and family at Healing Place Church in Denham Springs.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Felt like a dream’ | Livingston Parish native Ashton Gill to appear on ‘American Idol’
- UNO DOS TACOS! | Sombreros of Walker owner leases old Subway space in Denham Springs for new taco concept
- Livingston Parish natives score golden tickets to American Idol’s Hollywood Round
- 'We will be back' heralds unveiling of two-story, state of the art Denham Springs Elementary
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Thibodaux stuns defending champion Walker with late run toward finish line
- Long-time Denham Springs restaurant returns with Middle Eastern cuisine
- Secret Service, Sherrff's Office arrest 7 in credti card-skimming scam
- SOFTBALL | Doyle rallies past scrappy French Settlement squad in 8th inning, 5-4
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Third-seeded Wildcats look to topple top-seeded Tigers and repeat as state champs
- Antique Village invites people to go back in time in annual Pioneer Day
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mosquito Abatement board approves $325,000 budget, agrees to send ordinance amendment to parish council to remove Denham Springs from service area (2)
- "HAVES" AND "HAVE NOTS" | Revenue stream helps three drainage districts; two districts go unfunded (2)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thurday, March 14, 2019 (2)
- Council members in rural areas of Livingston Parish remain opposed to possibility of zoning laws (1)
- Tax for another Mississippi River Bridge would not pass muster with Livingston Parish voters, Parish President Ricks says (1)
- Walker roundabouts average 2.8 accidents a week in 2018, police say (1)
- Louisiana ranks 3rd overall cheapest in property tax rankings, Livingston Parish ninth most expensive statewide (1)
- Restore La. Task Force members irate over lack of federal response on guidance of additional funds (1)
- Lawsuit filed against HUD to release $250 million in additional flood relief funds after fix to Duplication of Benefits (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Grants return our taxes back to us, but we must say 'thank you' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.