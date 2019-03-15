Amity Rose Barth

Amity Rose Barth

It is with great sadness that the family of Amity Rose Barth announces that heaven gained the sweetest angel of all on March 11, 2019. She fought long and hard until the very end at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where she was being treated for severe head trauma. Amity Rose was born on March 21, 2017. She was a bright but very shy little girl who loved to sing and dance. Even though her song has ended, her melody will surely live on. She smiled and laughed throughout her short life, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched. Amity Rose is survived by her mother, Kelsey of Denham Springs; her younger sister, Arielle; her maternal grandmother, Marcel & fiance (Cornelio) of Denham Springs; her aunts and uncles, Nikki (Jeff) Ziegler and their 5 children of Livingston, Chasity (James) Robinson and their 4 children of Walker, Paris Cormier of Denham Springs, Donavan (Landry) Mely of Denham Springs, Blake of Florida, Mary Eiskina of New Orleans; along with several other family and friends. Amity Rose was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Bobbie, and her uncle, Shane. “Even though we can no longer carry you in our arms, we will forever carry you within our hearts.” A Memorial Service is being held in private for only close friends and family at Healing Place Church in Denham Springs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.