Our precious mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Amy Wheat Taylor went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the age of 92. She was a native and resident of Colyell. She was the retired co-owner and co-operator of Taylor’s Grocery and Hardware for more than 30 years. She was a graduate of French Settlement High School and Spencer Business College. Visitation services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Colyell Baptist Church from 2-4 p.m. followed by funeral service at 4 p.m. conducted by Rev. Jeremy Glascock, Rev. Leon Dunn, and Rev. Clifton Wheat. Internment at Colyell Community Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Donna and son-in-law Darcy Roberts, son Otis “OT” and daughter-in-law Rachelle Phillips Taylor. She is also survived by four grandsons, Casey Kinchen and wife Tracey Z. Kinchen, Phillip Taylor and wife Jennifer M. Taylor, John Taylor, and Samuel Taylor; and four great-grandchildren, Matthew and Mason Kinchen, Lena and Lucas Taylor; one sister, Judy Wheat; one brother, Ambers Wheat and wife Margie; two sisters-in-law, Margaret and Elois Wheat; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by husband, Huey Otis Taylor; parents, Joseph (Joe) and Irma Averett Wheat; three brothers, Joseph (Bill) Wheat, Fieldon Wheat, and Vandell Wheat; granddaughter Jessica Renee’ Roberts. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Colyell Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, WMU director, drama director, church librarian, and historian. Special thanks to Louisiana Hospice Care and caretakers Elois Wheat, Margaret Wheat, and Hazel Higginbotham. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colyell Baptist Church Youth Fund. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating missing Walker man
- Motorcyclist dies in Denham Springs crash, authorities seek identity of second motorcyclist, State Police say
- FEMA to Livingston Parish: Flood insurance for residents not inside Denham Springs or Walker on the line
- Judge Doug Hughes announces retirement from 21st Judicial District Court seat
- Livingston School Board approves school resource officer plan with 10 officers
- Child airlifted to hospital after dog bite, injuries believed to be non-life threatening, Sheriff’s Office says
- 5 arrested after running gunfight between vehicles on I-12
- Need something to do on July 4? Here are the Independence Day celebrations scheduled in Livingston Parish
- Second motorist dies in fatal crash in Denham Springs, State Police say
- State Police: Unrestrained driver killed on Old River Road, just south of Magnolia Beach Road
Images
Videos
Commented
- POLL | What do you think is the main cause of drainage issues? (8)
- OPINION | Editorial: Gooodbye Call & Comment; successor coming (2)
- CLEANING UP THE SEWER | Ordinance committee chairman looks to begin discussion on independent treatment plants (1)
- On Livingston Parish waterways when they're closed? That now carries a fine... or jail time (1)
- Walker City Council revokes license for massage spa (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thursday, June 6, 2019 (1)
- Proposed Livingston Parish sewer ordinance gets slow start in committee (1)
- Livingston Parish News claims 24 national awards, including 2nd in General Excellence (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thursday, June 13, 2019 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.