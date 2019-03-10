“Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28. April Lynn Stewart, 42, of Livingston, LA, departed this earth on Friday, March 8, 2019, to be with her mother. April enjoyed time with her daughters and treasured every event, whether big or small, and truly knew that it was the little things that mattered most. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Friday, March 15, from 3 p.m. until the celebration of her life at 7 p.m. She is survived by her daughters, Ashton Stewart and Kayla Ballard; father, Bobby Stewart; stepmother, Becki Jolibois; stepfather, Danny Kimble; brother, B.J. Stewart; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie Kimble. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ochsner of Baton Rouge for the care and love given to April and her family. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

