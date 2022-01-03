Armand Dikran Melikyan

Armand Melikyan went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 29, 2021. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Arman Vargash and Carolyn Lois (Rutkowski) Melikyan. He was the youngest of three and leaves behind sisters Christina Melikyan (Micheal) Learned and Annette Melikyan Molino; goddaughter and niece Rachel Molino; nieces Nicole Molino and Katelyn Learned; and nephews Alex Baszis, Christopher Learned, Daniel Learned and Nick Learned. He also leaves his precious beloved daughter, Emma Shawn Hopkins (Tracy Hopkins), as well as many friends and colleagues. Armand received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University in 1994 and worked primarily in process engineering for his entire career primarily in south Louisiana. He acquired his professional engineering (PE) license in 1999 and was a six-sigma black belt since 2000. Armand was a PE in Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia. Armand most recently worked as a Senior Process Engineer for Nutrien’s Nitrogen facility in Geismar, Louisiana, where he helped to drive many improvements throughout the facility and was considered a huge asset to the team and well-liked. Armand was also an Executive Committee member of the local section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers in which he held various officer positions over the years. He was Chair in 2012 and most recently was also Seminar Coordinator since 2006. He was also a member of the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE). Armand was also an avid runner and gym member and competed in several triathlons. He was a member of the United States of America Triathlon Association (USAT). Armand also enjoyed traveling and was active in hiking in the west and southwest. In May 2011, Armand made a profession of faith and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at Central Baptist Church. He would always say when talking to someone going through difficulty, “Hey man, you know this stuff is just temporary.” Armand was active in his church of membership, Healing Place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It should be a comfort to all, and Armand would want all to know that he is secure and at peace in heaven. He would also want his family and especially his daughter, Emma Hopkins, to know that he deeply loved them. His hope would be to be rejoined in heaven one day with them. Visitation will be held on January 8th, 2022, from 12:30-1:30 pm, followed by a memorial service from 1:30- 2:30pm at Open Door Baptist Church, 7000 Glory Land Way, Denham Springs, LA 70726 for his loved ones, friends, co-workers, and colleagues. His family will conduct a private ceremony to celebrate his life and memory. In lieu of flowers please donate in Armand’s name to mailing address: Open Door Baptist Church, 27000 Glory Land Way.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish school system to enact ‘late arrival’ plan in preparation of winter weather days
- Department of Health lays out return-to-school recommendations amid latest COVID-19 surge
- Livingston Parish school system honors retiring executive secretary
- ‘It’s an adrenaline rush the whole time’ | Stakes rise in John Schneider’s latest film ‘Poker Run’
- LPSO: Albany reserve police officer arrested for sexual battery, malfeasance in office
- ‘We have some phenomenal things going on here’ | Livingston Parish representative organizes tours of local school system
- Krewe of Romany honors queen
- Denham Springs native awarded LSU’s University Medal at December 2021 graduation
- Louisiana OMV locations, including in Livingston Parish, closed amid COVID-19 surge
- Eight receive Southeastern’s President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, including local student
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Live Oak talented theatre presents ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ | Photo Gallery
- Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs delight in 31st annual Christmas concert | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs Elementary students tour new school | Photo Gallery
- Tri-Parish Ballet presents annual production of ‘The Nutcracker’ | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker vs. Live Oak | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs Kiwanis Club brings back Christmas parade | Photo Gallery
- Holiday jingles highlight Kiwanis Club’s Lighting of the Christmas Tree | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Doyle vs. Springfield | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Holden defeats Doyle in Livingston Parish Tournament | Photo gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Doyle vs. Albany | Photo Gallery
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.