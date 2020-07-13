Armond Dalfrise Taylor went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020. He was born in the Frost Community of Livingston Parish, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Acadia Academy and was one of the first ministers to graduate from Blue Mountain College. Armond then earned a M.Div. from Memphis Theological Seminary and a Doctorate degree from Luther Rice Seminary. “Brother” Taylor pastored over 50 years, mostly in DeSoto County Mississippi. The churches he ministered through included Oak Grove, Fairhaven, Longview Heights and Gracewood. He also established the Meadow Brook Baptist Mission and saw it progress to Meadow Brook Baptist Church. Armond was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Yvonne Valentine Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his parents, George Ellis and Julia Etta Taylor, and two brothers, Reverend J. W. Taylor and George Taylor. Armond is survived by three children Kim (Thad) Moore, J. Lee (Ann) Taylor and Julie Taylor Smart. He also leaves six grandchildren Lydia (Scott) Edwards, Shaw (Erin) Moore, Ellen Taylor, Nicholas Taylor, Cannon Smart and Taylor Smart, and five great-grandchildren, Reed, Jake and Levi Edwards and Louis and Presley Moore. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Katherine Boling. Memorial contributions may be made to Slayden Baptist Church, “General Fund” in Slayden, Mississippi. A private family graveside service will be held at Slayden Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
