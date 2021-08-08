Arthur Joseph “Jay” Hannaman IV was born January 18, 1966, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the age of 55. Jay was a proud graduate of Strake Jesuit College Preparatory School in Houston and of Louisiana State University. After a career as a stockbroker, Jay started and expanded his own company, Louisiana Tree Service. Jay’s greatest passions in life were his family, his dogs, cooking, LSU sports and golf. Preceding Jay are his grandparents, Eva and Joe Peak, Norma and Arthur Hannaman II; his father, Art Hannaman III; and his beloved aunts, Katie Jackson and Susie Tucker. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Hannaman; parents, Joey and Alberto Rovira; sister and her husband, Jodie and Chris Thorne; brother, Arner Rovira; and brother and his wife, Joseph and Linda Rovira. His survivors include his adored godsons, Cooper Thorne and Joe Rovira and his cherished nieces and nephew Peyton Thorne, Cecilia Rovira, and Jordi Rovira. Jay also leaves his dear cousins, Michael and Susan Tucker, Doug and Lauren Tucker and Katherine Tucker. Because of the present COVID outbreak, a private mass and burial will be held. A celebration of life is planned for later in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Baton Rouge General Hospital Foundation. The family owes a great deal of gratitude to the ICU Staff of this hospital for the impeccable service, compassion, and care shown to Jay and his family members prior to his death. Contributions may also be made to Christ the King church on the LSU campus, which was Jay’s home church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of deputy who died from COVID-19
- ‘If my post helps one person, then that’s good’ | Daughter shares story of mother’s passing from COVID-19, urges vaccinations
- Gov. Edwards temporarily reinstates mask mandate
- Livingston Parish leaders release COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
- LPSO: Two apprehended following robbery, chase into East Baton Rouge Parish
- BASEBALL & SOFTBALL | Holden names Hymel, Tauzin new coaches for baseball, softball
- LPSO releases new details regarding woman who was last seen in June
- Convoy escorts body of late LPSO corporal who died after ‘courageous’ battle with COVID-19
- In letter to superintendent of education, Gov. Edwards clarifies temporary mask mandate for schools
- ATHLETICS | Denham Springs High unveils 2021 Hall of Fame class
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak High gets ready for 2021 season | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs High prepares for upcoming season | Photo Gallery
- Camp Empowerment returns to L.M. Lockhart Center | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs Fine Arts Association featured in summer exhibit | Photo Gallery
- BASKETBALL | Holden Basketball Camp | Photo gallery
Commented
- Livingston Parish confirms most COVID-19 cases in single day yet (2)
- Inflation woes jeapordize Biden’s infrastructure plan (2)
- Daughter of sheriff’s deputy slain in 2016 shooting raising money for bullet-proof vests (2)
- Livingston Parish offices closing at 1 p.m. Thursday as Delta variant surges (1)
- FINANCE | 529 plans: Not just for college (1)
- Louisiana COVID-19: State confirms 4,043 cases, 18 deaths; hospitalizations near 1,400 (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Voting - A right, or a privilege? (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Arthur Joseph “Jay” Hannaman IV was born January 18, 1966, in …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.