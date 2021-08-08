Arthur Joseph “Jay” Hannaman IV

Arthur Joseph “Jay” Hannaman IV was born January 18, 1966, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the age of 55. Jay was a proud graduate of Strake Jesuit College Preparatory School in Houston and of Louisiana State University. After a career as a stockbroker, Jay started and expanded his own company, Louisiana Tree Service. Jay’s greatest passions in life were his family, his dogs, cooking, LSU sports and golf. Preceding Jay are his grandparents, Eva and Joe Peak, Norma and Arthur Hannaman II; his father, Art Hannaman III; and his beloved aunts, Katie Jackson and Susie Tucker. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Hannaman; parents, Joey and Alberto Rovira; sister and her husband, Jodie and Chris Thorne; brother, Arner Rovira; and brother and his wife, Joseph and Linda Rovira. His survivors include his adored godsons, Cooper Thorne and Joe Rovira and his cherished nieces and nephew Peyton Thorne, Cecilia Rovira, and Jordi Rovira. Jay also leaves his dear cousins, Michael and Susan Tucker, Doug and Lauren Tucker and Katherine Tucker. Because of the present COVID outbreak, a private mass and burial will be held. A celebration of life is planned for later in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Baton Rouge General Hospital Foundation. The family owes a great deal of gratitude to the ICU Staff of this hospital for the impeccable service, compassion, and care shown to Jay and his family members prior to his death. Contributions may also be made to Christ the King church on the LSU campus, which was Jay’s home church.

