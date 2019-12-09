Audrey “Lee” Wood Miller, a resident of Walker, passed away at her home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 86. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Pastor Dennis Schaffer and Bro. Tim Lacoste will conduct funeral services that will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Mausoleum. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Frank Miller; four daughters, Janet Miller Dousay and husband George Clinton Dousay, Jr., Deborah L. Cope and husband Duane Cope, Judy L. Frega and husband Timothy Frega, and Barbara S. Parker and husband Daryl Clapp; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Creely Wood and wife Louise, and Sammy Wood and wife Barbara; and sister, Ella Heil and husband Leroy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Hattie Wood, brother, J.B. Wood and sister, Sarah Plaisance. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.