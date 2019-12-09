Audrey “Lee” Wood Miller, a resident of Walker, passed away at her home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 86. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Pastor Dennis Schaffer and Bro. Tim Lacoste will conduct funeral services that will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Mausoleum. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Frank Miller; four daughters, Janet Miller Dousay and husband George Clinton Dousay, Jr., Deborah L. Cope and husband Duane Cope, Judy L. Frega and husband Timothy Frega, and Barbara S. Parker and husband Daryl Clapp; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Creely Wood and wife Louise, and Sammy Wood and wife Barbara; and sister, Ella Heil and husband Leroy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Hattie Wood, brother, J.B. Wood and sister, Sarah Plaisance. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two parish employees arrested for allegedly stealing firearms while on the clock, Town of Livingston Police chief says
- CHILD MISSING | Walker police seek's public help in finding teen missing since Monday night
- Man faces attempted second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing brother in altercation
- Fiery crash claims two lives on South River Road in Denham Springs early Sunday morning
- Holden stabbing lands one brother in hospital in ‘critical condition,’ other brother taken into custody
- Parish will have shot at portion $1.2 billion through Louisiana Watershed Initiative
- Juban Crossing $655k (15%) short for annual bond payment; developer kicks in difference
- Livingston Parish Sheriff reports vehicle burglary suspects in custody
- Coca-Cola Caravan makes stop in Livingston Parish, four more to come
- Citizens to host meeting Tuesday night to discuss, voice concerns over new subdivision at corner of Dunn Road and Lockhart Road
Images
Videos
Commented
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Flowers, White combine to help Lady Eagles begin season on winning note (2)
- Sheriff looks to borrow $8 million to build training facility in Walker area (2)
- RESCHEDULED | I-12 lanes between Albany and Livingston to be closed, nightly Monday through Thursday (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Big second quarter carries Holden past Springfield, 68-49 (1)
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - November 25, 2019! (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Despite 30 points from Flowers, Dutchtown able to hold off Live Oak (1)
- Graves pans new disaster response bill presented by congress, which would establish as law the HUD and FEMA timeline gap (1)
- School board unanimously votes for updated cell phone policy (1)
- Husband and wife charged with manslaughter after driving over man, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says (1)
- SEVEN FEET? | Darlington Reservoir models big flood reductions, but timeline for approval still far (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9Free
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9Free
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10Free
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10Free
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11
- Updated
Nathan G. "Nay Nay" McMorris, a resident of Livingston, passed…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.