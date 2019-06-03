Austin Joseph Delaune Jr. of Denham Springs, was born Dec. 23, 2018, and received his precious angel wings on June 1, 2019. Even though he was only here for a short time, he will be cherished for a lifetime. He leaves behind his loving mom and dad, Jessica Cavin and Austin J. Delaune Sr.; maternal grandparents, Jeremy and Pam Cavin; paternal grandparents, Dewayne “Shorty” and Sharon Delaune; as well as numerous other loving family members. Austin’s family with conduct private services at the chapel of McLin & Manley Funeral Home. Condolences and other information can be found online at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

