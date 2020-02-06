Barbara Ann Hooper Font, a resident of Walker, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4 at North Oaks Medical Center after suffering an aneurysm. She was 85. Barbara is survived by her husband, Bobby R. Font Sr.; sons Bobby Ray Font Jr. and Robby Dale Font Sr.; and daughter Ann Louise Font. She has four granddaughters, Lynne Font Cochran, Tricia Font Adams, Catherine Font Bihm and Elizabeth Font Childers, and one grandson, Robby Dale Font Jr. She is also survived by six great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. Barbara was born in Concord, New Hampshire, and grew up in Windsor, Vermont. She met and married Bobby Font Sr. while he was serving in the Air Force in 1956 in Waltham, Massachusetts. During their 63 years of marriage, they lived in Baton Rouge and Walker, where Barbara was a loving mother and housewife. The family plans a private remembrance. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
