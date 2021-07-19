Barbara Ann Luke

Barbara Ann Luke, 72, of Gainesville, Florida, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Palm Garden of Gainesville Nursing Facility, following a long illness. Mrs. Luke was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 3, 1949, to the late Eugene and Gladys Mays. She had lived in Florida for most of her life, living for a time in Gainesville, before spending time with family and finally settling back in Gainesville in 2019. Mrs. Luke was of the Lutheran faith. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Mays. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Eugene (Rebecca) Hammond, of Gainesville and Jeffrey Robert (Kara) Hammond, of Denham Springs, LA; by a sister, Linda Atwater, of Wolfe City, TX; five grandchildren, Tori Geiger, Shelbi Hammond, Kori Brogdon, Kennedi Hammond, and Jeffrey Hammond; one great-grandson, Zayne Whitehead. Please visit her memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. No Service at this time.

