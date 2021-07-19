Barbara Ann Luke

Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.