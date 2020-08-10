Barbara “Bobbie” June Keen Spencer

Bobbie Spencer, 85, was born March 20, 1935, in Walker, LA. She spent her childhood and early adulthood in Denham Springs, graduating with honors from Denham Springs H.S. in May 1953. Bobbie enjoyed working as a teen at the old Leslie (Carol) Theater and later at Walgreens in downtown Baton Rouge. After graduating she worked as a secretary at LA State Police in BR. Bobbie was a beautiful woman inside and out. In 1957 Bobbie married Rawlin Spencer, a native of Neola, Utah. They lived in Denham Springs a few years before making their permanent home in Magna, Utah. The highways between Denham Springs and Magna were well-traveled through the years. She loved music and dancing. She was gregarious and especially enjoyed children and young people. As a young married woman she would host sock-hops in her home for her younger siblings and their friends. She was a loving wife and wonderful mother to her children. She loved and encouraged them throughout their lives. Her eyes would light up and a beautiful smile would appear at the mention of their names. She equally adored her beautiful grandchildren and their children. She was a treasured Grandma & Great-Grandma. Bobbie was a voracious reader. She was also a wonderful homemaker and marvelous cook. On many occasions she delivered homemade bread to family and friends. Bobbie was a life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving as Primary President, Sunday School teacher and other positions. Her husband led the first congregation in Denham Springs in the 1960s. She was devoted to Christ, and His service, her entire life. During the past few years her husband and devoted daughters lovingly cared for her. She passed away on Aug. 5, 2020. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Rawlin; sons, Gary and Darren Spencer; daughters, Lark Bachman (Brad) and Janelle Sadler (Ben); brothers, Richard Keen (Arlene) and Danny Keen (Judy) of Denham Springs and Wendell Keen (Linda) of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren: Karen Johnson (Jesse), Brian Haws, Melanie Cooper (Christopher), Kimberly Spencer (Tyler Bell), Kristina Navarro (Cory), Trenten Spencer, Garrett Spencer and Madelynn Spencer; five great-grandchildren: Keira Spencer, Brooklyn Bell, Niko Navarro, Gabriel and Gideon Johnson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lauren Spencer Haws; parents, Violet Bowman Keen and Richard Ellis Keen, Sr.; sister, Norma Lynn Keen Oldbury (Otha “Blue”). A Private Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, Magna, UT. Graveside ceremony and Internment at Neola Cemetery, in Neola, Utah on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m.
