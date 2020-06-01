“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13. On May 29, 2020, Barbara Ferne Miller Underwood joined her husband of 71 years, Clarence Hewitt Underwood, Jr., in the arms of Christ. Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Augusta Miller; her sisters, Annie Fugler, Bida Miller, Eunice Underwood, Joyce Crampton, Mildred Bankston, Rita Minton, and Ruby Gray; and her brothers Boyd, Guy, Leroy, Ray, and Walter Miller. She is survived by her sister, Yvonne “Tot” Hatchell (Milton); her three children, Nancy Gayle U. Boudreaux, Jerrold Loyd Underwood, and Randall Hewitt Underwood (Janet); her three grandchildren, Jennifer Underwood, Sarah Clark (Ben), and Rachel Fitzpatrick (Matt); and her six great-grandchildren, Kaelin and Charlotte Fitzpatrick, and Colin, Graham, Camille, and Audrey Clark. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children. In 1946, she graduated from Denham Springs High School as salutatorian of her class. After World War II, she met and married her one true love, Coast Guard veteran Clarence Hewitt Underwood, Jr. Together they enjoyed a lifetime of travel and fellowship with family and friends, including camping trips, square dancing, crafting, shipmate reunions country-wide, church trips and activities. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Denham Springs, La. She served as secretary at Southside Elementary School in Denham Springs for 17 years. She was an accomplished seamstress and an excellent cook who is fondly remembered by all who were blessed to know her. Serving as pallbearers will be Roy Miller, Gerard Landry, Michael Felder, Rodney Underwood, Jimmy Underwood, and Neal Underwood. The family wishes to thank Dr. T. Richard Lieux, Dr. Tommy Arbour, Dr. Lauren Zatarain, and the staff of Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for your kindness and compassion while caring for our mother. Should anyone wish to make a charitable donation in her memory, please consider donating to: First Baptist Church of Denham Springs Student Building Fund 27735 La. Hwy. 16 Denham Springs, La. 70726 Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church of Denham Springs from 9-11 a.m., led by Dr. Leo Miller.

