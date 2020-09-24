Barbara Wynette McDonald, a native of Albany and resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 3:25 a.m. at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her father, TG Bankston; mother, Barbara Dando; stepfather, Richard Dando; brother, David K Bankston; and grandson, Zachary Lynn McDonald. She is survived by sons, Ronald L McDonald Jr, his wife Marilyn and David Troy McDonald, his wife Stephanie; three grandchildren, Connor, Mackenzie, and Hunter; and great-grandson, Caine. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial which will be held at a later date.
