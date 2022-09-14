Belinda L. Lauraine, 71, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away September 10 at Flannery Oaks Guest House, Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Eula and Rufus Moore; parents, George and Lois Lauraine; sisters Katherine Lauraine, Lisa and Gary McPhearson. Survived and cherished by brothers George G, Michael Lauraine and Joyce Williams; sisters Ester and Bob Bearden, Paula and Thom Winters, Sandy and Cliff Harding; sons Jason and Kate Lauraine, Dustin Lauraine and Jennifer Myers; grandchildren Sydney and Hayley Lauraine, Morgan, Seth, Madison and Layla Lauraine. She will be missed by her loving family and many others who loved and respected her.
