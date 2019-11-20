Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.” John 11:25. Betty Jervis Blalock, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 9:23 a.m., surrounded by her family and friends. She was survived by her daughters, Robyn Blalock Giacone (Joseph), Bonnie Hughes Wilson (Walt), Vicki Kinchen Trent (David); grandson, Nicholas Giacone; granddaughters, Julie Lynn Hebert and Michelle Hughes Wilson; and five great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace H. Blalock; son, Michael David Hughes; parents, Myrl and Agnes Jervis; and sister, Linda Jervis Erwin. Betty was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Hammond. A special thanks to Audubon Hospice and nurse, Jenny Bizette and her caregivers, Debbie Dunaway, Shan Degruy, and Charletta Jackson, and her close friend, Barbara Tanksley. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

