Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.” John 11:25. Betty Jervis Blalock, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 9:23 a.m., surrounded by her family and friends. She was survived by her daughters, Robyn Blalock Giacone (Joseph), Bonnie Hughes Wilson (Walt), Vicki Kinchen Trent (David); grandson, Nicholas Giacone; granddaughters, Julie Lynn Hebert and Michelle Hughes Wilson; and five great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace H. Blalock; son, Michael David Hughes; parents, Myrl and Agnes Jervis; and sister, Linda Jervis Erwin. Betty was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Hammond. A special thanks to Audubon Hospice and nurse, Jenny Bizette and her caregivers, Debbie Dunaway, Shan Degruy, and Charletta Jackson, and her close friend, Barbara Tanksley. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Husband and wife charged with manslaughter after driving over man, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says
- School System fires Doyle High, Walker Freshman High choir instructor after information surfaces of past misconduct
- Winning $50,000 POWERBALL ticket purchased in Livingston Parish has 5 days left to claim
- State Police confirm fatal accident on Walker North Road, near Levi Milton Elementary
- School Board's Policy committee to meet Tuesday afternoon, consider more stringent rules for cell phones on campus
- Unrestrained Texas driver dies in two-car crash in Walker
- BASEBALL | Albany graduate Woods steps down as baseball coach; Pittman returning to coach Hornets
- Litter affects drainage - and Livingston Parish has a litter problem
- Cynthia Perkins faces two judges on first day of hearings, one closed to public
- New subdivision development causes stir in District 8; zoning discussion resurfaces
Images
Videos
Commented
- ‘A monstrous act’ | Sheriff Jason Ard responds to criticism against office’s handling of former lieutenant at center of criminal case against children (4)
- Jason Ard talks Perkins trial, rumors with the Livingston Parish News (4)
- Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant, local school teacher arrested on rape, child pornography charges (3)
- RESCHEDULED | I-12 lanes between Albany and Livingston to be closed, nightly Monday through Thursday (1)
- Former school teacher arrested for first-degree rape, child pornography makes first court appearance; husband to follow Wednesday (1)
- Police union posts billboard in Denham Springs depicting officer pay stub; offers no context (1)
- What is a Bike & Pedestrian Master Plan and why is it important? (1)
- Cynthia, Dennis Perkins taking different paths through court (1)
- Winning $50,000 POWERBALL ticket purchased in Livingston Parish has 5 days left to claim (1)
- Sheriff Jason Ard talks Perkins' arrest, rumors surrounding (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20Free
-
Nov 20Free
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.