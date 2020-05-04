Billy Burkett Rayborn, 87, native of Jayess, MS, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home in Watson, LA. Billy was born June 26, 1932, the son of William Biser and Ettie Cothern Rayborn. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He loved the Lord and his church family at Riverside Baptist Church. Billy honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from Local 198 as a Plumber/Pipefitter; but his greatest passion was his family, then being outside gardening, hunting and fishing. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gloria Rayborn; son, Glen Anthony Rayborn (Teresa); two daughters, Jean Wilson (Chuck) and GayLynn Thompson (Norman). He was proud of his six grandchildren, Michael Rayborn (Brandi), Mark Rayborn (Ashley), Janee Allen (Trent), Carlee Norman (Coby), Sara Lambeth (Hadley), Amy McCormick (Tanner), and eight great-grandchildren, Hadley June and Laken Claire Rayborn, Parker, Jude, Eloise Allen, Brooks and Jackson Norman, Alexander McCormick; brother, Bobby Lloyd Rayborn and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Greer Cemetery in Jayess, MS, with Pastor Larry Hubbard officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 36890, LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70706. The family would like to extend our gratitude to all of Dad’s doctors and their staff, especially Dr. Herschel Dean and Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick for their many years of wonderful care. A special thanks to Audubon Hospice, especially Nurse Ashley.

